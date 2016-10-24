A small apartment with 7 fantastic ideas for you

So you want to upgrade the style of your home, and need some ideas. Well, this Ideabook is a great way to add some fascinating yet simple features to your interior without breaking the bank. The homify 360 feature we look at today may only be only 53 m², but the apartment is so comfortable and elegant in every corner that it creates an illusion of a spacious living area. The home consists of a small room, balcony and open planned social area, which includes a living room, dining room and the kitchen, as well as two bedrooms and two bathrooms. We’ve taken 7 gorgeous ideas to inspire décor for your own interior.