A small apartment with 7 fantastic ideas for you

So you want to upgrade the style of your home, and need some ideas. Well, this Ideabook is a great way to add some fascinating yet simple features to your interior without breaking the bank. The homify 360 feature we look at today may only be only 53 m², but the apartment is so comfortable and elegant in every corner that it creates an illusion of a spacious living area. The home consists of a small room, balcony and open planned social area, which includes a living room, dining room and the kitchen, as well as two bedrooms and two bathrooms. We’ve taken 7 gorgeous ideas to inspire décor for your own interior.
One of the easiest ways to get your home décor looking fantastic again, is by adding some neutral and light-colour features into the space. This means a simple colour palette that exudes opulence and luxury, while making the home comfortable too. The detail was enhanced by the addition of some black hanging lamps and artwork that stands out against the light décor.
If you want to instantly enhance the idea of space in your interior, then adding a large painting is the perfect solution. Naked walls will look cold and impersonal, while this black and white feature is an eye-catching and appealing addition to the home. The size of this living room is also enhanced by the vertical lined wallpaper, incorporating a luxurious effect to the space.
It’s amazing how brilliant illumination and the perfect placement of mirrors can create a spacious and lovely looking home. This is a top tip by interior designers to get your home looking a lot more chic and comfortable, while also showcasing the charismatic character and personality of the living space. And when included in an open plan living situation such as this, the effect is fantastic! The large mirrored wall separates the living room and kitchen, while offering greater depth and distribution of light.
This kitchen makes use of simple, neutral colours to accentuate a tidy look that is simple and attractive too. Think of the space as clean and cosy while you busy yourself cooking up a scrumptious meal for your family.
A small bedroom such as this, doesn’t mean that it cannot be relaxing and attractive. By incorporating neutral colours such as white and beige, the sleeping area of your home will be even more relaxing and peaceful.
By including sliding transparent glass doors in your walk-in closet you create the illusion of more space. Cabinet doors will definitely add a limited looking space to the room, which is by glass is an excellent alternative. The lighting of the closet creates a sophisticated look that resembles an up-market boutique.
A white bathroom décor maintains the concept of light for a spacious décor, this allows the bathroom to have an elegant and modern style that is absolutely inviting.