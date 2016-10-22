​A stylish prefab home perfect for a family

Practical? Pleasing to the eye? Yes and yes – that is what the house on today’s homify 360° discovery is. Very easy to construct, this 140m² dream home is a convenient option for the family seeking a stylish and low-maintenance suburban residence.
In addition to the extremely well-designed interiors, the house also flaunts an impressive outdoor terrace and lush green lawn/garden space, which we’ll be focusing on.
But just a quick note about the interiors, which includes, among others: a large living area; a private home office that can double up as a spare bedroom; and an upstairs bedroom that opens up onto a spacious balcony, perfect for morning coffee. Yes, these are just some of the breathtaking beauties that this house presents.
Let’s start our tour!
Now this is a remarkable family home perfect for the restful suburbs, don’t you agree? Not only is the exterior façade extremely well maintained, but the paved driveway and surrounding gardens are just so picturesque as well.
Here we get a special glimpse of the upstairs balcony, located just above the garage.
‘Sleek’ and ‘fresh’ seemed to be the keywords the architects had in mind when designing this beauty, for the house is clearly keeping up with the contemporary trend. We love how the slate roof (with its skylights and solar panels) contrasts with the crisp-white façade walls and caramel tones of the wooden panels.
The giant solar panels ensures this modern beauty is quite energy efficient, while the skylights introduce a welcome batch of sunlight into the upstairs bedroom.
The full size and potential of the back yard and terrace becomes apparent in this image. The dining area is obviously the highlight, letting the homeowners enjoy some fresh air and a prime spot in the sun while feasting on their al fresco meal.
But this outdoor space is so much more than about food: relaxation was also kept in mind for the occupants and their guests, which is why the wooden deck is so spacious that one can pick and choose where to place that comfy lounger. And for those who like to play it safe, a shaded ‘cove’ with wooden shutters has been designed to take some shelter from the sun.
The raised timber terrace leads onto a lower section paved with grey ceramic tiles, offering up a less formal (but equally stylish) space to enjoy the outdoors and surrounding nature.
Placing wooden shutters in front of the windows goes a long way in keeping the interiors cool, while also providing some privacy. However, the architects decided that as much natural light as possible was needed for the interiors, hence the floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors.
But what really stole our hearts is that pristinely maintained garden space with the fresh grass, stepping stones, small shrubs, colourful flowers, and exterior floor lighting. Yes, we know this is an artistic rendering, but of course this look is possible if one doesn’t shy away from hard work and dedication.
As soon as the sun sets, the house comes to life via the lighting fixtures. The soft exterior lighting adds a charming feel to the house, ensuring that whatever social event is happening outside can continue late into the night.
The glow flooding outside from the interior is decidedly warmer and cosier, highlighting select features like wall art and neutral colour tones of the walls and décor pieces.
It’s so easy to see why this house would appeal to lovers of the simple and modern style – a true dream home, in our opinion!
