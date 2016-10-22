​A stylish prefab home perfect for a family

Practical? Pleasing to the eye? Yes and yes – that is what the house on today’s homify 360° discovery is. Very easy to construct, this 140m² dream home is a convenient option for the family seeking a stylish and low-maintenance suburban residence.

In addition to the extremely well-designed interiors, the house also flaunts an impressive outdoor terrace and lush green lawn/garden space, which we’ll be focusing on.

But just a quick note about the interiors, which includes, among others: a large living area; a private home office that can double up as a spare bedroom; and an upstairs bedroom that opens up onto a spacious balcony, perfect for morning coffee. Yes, these are just some of the breathtaking beauties that this house presents.

Let’s start our tour!