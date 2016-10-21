Discover this beautiful home with a bathroom from your dreams

The great thing about personal taste is how it ensures that no two houses are exactly the same – just imagine how dull life would be if we all decorated our kitchens the same, drove the same cars, or planted the same flowers and fruits in our gardens.

Fortunately, life keeps it interesting by changing people’s perception of what is beauty and what is boring. However, it is our opinion that the house we are viewing here on homify 360° today will creep into the hearts of most people. Why? Because it is stylish, it is modern, and it flaunts a look of sophistication that is pure evidence of good taste.

In addition, its colour scheme also dabbles in earthy neutrals that are positively soothing and relaxing.

Take a look for yourself…