Discover this beautiful home with a bathroom from your dreams

The great thing about personal taste is how it ensures that no two houses are exactly the same – just imagine how dull life would be if we all decorated our kitchens the same, drove the same cars, or planted the same flowers and fruits in our gardens.
Fortunately, life keeps it interesting by changing people’s perception of what is beauty and what is boring. However, it is our opinion that the house we are viewing here on homify 360° today will creep into the hearts of most people. Why? Because it is stylish, it is modern, and it flaunts a look of sophistication that is pure evidence of good taste.
In addition, its colour scheme also dabbles in earthy neutrals that are positively soothing and relaxing.
Take a look for yourself…
Fancy dining with a breath of fresh air behind you? Or how about cooking up a storm with a garden view to keep you company? This modern kitchen presents all the necessities and space required, as well as a pizza oven. A timber dining table has been inserted to keep the socialising going, and we even have a terrific patio where the kids can play while keeping an eye on them.
In addition to the elegant elements, this living room is also very practical: just look at all that seating space for the guests.
The fabulous lighting and earthy colours conjure up a striking space that is both cosy and charming; and the flat-screen TV ensures that the venue for movie night is ultra stylish.
The living room shares its open-plan layout with the dining area, seen above. Similar to the living room, the dining room is decked out in splendid neutrals of warm earthy tones, although the colour spectrum does hint at hotter colours here and there.
Whether it’s a candlelit dinner for two or a jolly get-together for the whole family, this dining corner is a superb option.
To keep the kitchen’s social flow going, an informal little seating corner has been inserted adjacent to the cooking/dining area. The use of warm colours and geometric patterns makes this a great addition to the home for entertainment purposes, or even just to relax in peace and quiet with that bestseller you’re busy with.
In addition to practical, the bathroom also needs to be beautiful. Well, fortunately the interior designers of this space have no worries, for they did an immaculate job here.
An all-white sink; a sleek countertop; warm wooden shelves; the delicate lighting; some potted plants – it looks and feels like a spa space, bent on upping your relaxation levels while keeping you calm and tranquil.
Kudos to the design team for bringing in such an abundance of storage space, since we all know how quickly bathroom accessories and necessities can gobble up legroom.
Finally, to lure us off to sleep in the most soothing way, the bedroom treats us to a soft colour palette: whites, beiges, and dusty greens to relax us.
The window treatment allows for just enough natural light to enter the room without making it too light or dark. And the white closets and cupboards present ample storage space without being too in-your-face about it.
See what can happen when you choose the right colours for your home? And to prove that there is some thought behind a colour palette, take a look at: How colours influence your bedroom.