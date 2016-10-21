Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 ways to make a small living room feel huge!

Leigh Leigh
Panamby Apartment, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Our living room is a very important part of the house. It's where we entertain guests, come together as a family after a long day or simply read your book and relax on a Sunday afternoon. It should be a comfortable spot that serves a multitude of functions.

Sometimes, however, our living rooms just aren't big enough. Whether it's because we live in a small home or because the room itself just isn't that large, we can often reel restricted in this space. 

This is why today, at homify, we are going to show you 15 top tips and tricks that will help you ensure that your small living room feels huge. This will not only change your living area, but it will change your life!

Let's take a look.

1. Play with different textures

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

In this living room, we can see how wood, brick and concrete work in harmony together, creating a visually appealing space that is rather entrancing. Raw materials also bring a particularly earthy look and feel to an interior design. 

When you have so many different textures and tones in a space, it's hard to notice just how small it is. 

Also have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

2. Be smart with your space

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern living room
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

If you don't have that much space to work, be smart with what you place in this area. 

Design professionals Ambienta Architects have used an L-shaped sofa in the corner of this room, for example, freeing up space for other living room elements. 

3. Get multi-functional

PLANTA BAJA Y JARDÍN, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Media room Wood Beige
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

You can also be smart with the furniture that  you place in the room, doubling up the functions of a single element.

In this design, we can see how a television cabinet doubles up as a shelf, where decor items can be put on display. There is also a drawer, where less attractive objects can be stored neatly away.

4. Create a focal point

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Media room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If you make one element in the room the focal point of the space, you can distract from the dimensions of the space.

Opt for a colourful rug or a beautiful piece of artwork, which will draw attention.

5. Enhance details with lighting

700, URBN URBN Living roomTV stands & cabinets
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

Lighting plays a huge role in a modern living room, enhancing the details of the decor.

In this image, we can see how the shelving is illuminated by the soft lights. This grabs the attention of anyone who walks into the room, distracting from the fact that the area is small.

Have a look at these dazzling lighting ideas for modern houses for inspiration for your own home.

6. Some bold colours

Casa Mimbres, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Modern living room
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Paint one of the walls in your living room a bold and bright colour. Not only will you inject a vibrancy and energy into the space, but the room will seem that much bigger.

Tip: Only paint one of the walls a bright colour, leaving the rest of the walls a more neutral tone. If all of the walls are bright and colourful, the space may end up looking a bit cramped and crowded.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Lightweight furniture

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

If your living room is small, it makes sense to go for smaller furniture that is less chunky or big. Opt for lightweight or petite furniture that will fit beautifully into the living area.

8. Natural light

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the easiest ways to make your living area look instantly bigger is to inject natural light into the space. Sunshine not only naturally warms up an area, but it makes it look that much more spacious, light and bright.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.

9. Customise your furniture

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern living room
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

If you are battling to fit furniture into your small area, have furniture especially made for the specifications of your living room. It will be an initial investment, but it will be worth it in the long run. It will also make for a very sleek design!

10. Use furniture to divide spaces

Panamby Apartment, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern living room
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Rather than making rooms or living areas feel cramped by adding walls as dividers, use furniture to clearly show the separate functionalities. 

In this image, we can see how well a sofa works as a divider between the dining room and the living room, without making the room feel too small or crowded.

11. Introduce patterns

Rancho El Colomo // 2014., TocoMadera TocoMadera Modern living room
TocoMadera

TocoMadera
TocoMadera
TocoMadera

Patterns also have a tendency to draw the eye away, creating a beautiful form of distraction. Opt for a patterned rug or patterned wallpaper, which will draw attention away from the size of the room.

12. Make the most of vertical space

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you don't have enough floor space available, it's time to look to the vertical areas of the home.

In this design, we can see how a ledge just beneath the ceiling has been utilised as shelving. Not only is this very functional and savvy, but it looks great too!

13. Neutral tones

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern living room
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

Opt for white floors and light or neutral toned furniture, giving the impression of space and size. Darker tones can create a darker ambiance, which can make a room seem smaller.

14. Introduce some natural decor to the space

Apartamento RM , CR Arquitetura&paisagismo CR Arquitetura&paisagismo Modern living room
CR Arquitetura&amp;paisagismo

CR Arquitetura&paisagismo
CR Arquitetura&amp;paisagismo
CR Arquitetura&paisagismo

Distract the eye with some beautiful pot plants, a vertical garden or a fresh vase of flowers. Not only does this serve as a wonderful and natural form of decor, but it connects the interior space to the outdoors. This immediately makes it feel bigger!

15. It's all about the details

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern living room
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Concentrate on quality over quantity in your small living room and you'll end up with a very striking and impressive space where size is barely noticeable. 

Have a look at these tips for decorating your small living room like a pro.

An 80m² flat divided in a smart way
Did you find this ideabook useful? Comment your thoughts below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks