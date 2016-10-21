15 ways to make a small living room feel huge!

Our living room is a very important part of the house. It's where we entertain guests, come together as a family after a long day or simply read your book and relax on a Sunday afternoon. It should be a comfortable spot that serves a multitude of functions.
Sometimes, however, our living rooms just aren't big enough. Whether it's because we live in a small home or because the room itself just isn't that large, we can often reel restricted in this space.
This is why today, at homify, we are going to show you 15 top tips and tricks that will help you ensure that your small living room feels huge. This will not only change your living area, but it will change your life!
Let's take a look.
In this living room, we can see how wood, brick and concrete work in harmony together, creating a visually appealing space that is rather entrancing. Raw materials also bring a particularly earthy look and feel to an interior design.
When you have so many different textures and tones in a space, it's hard to notice just how small it is.
If you don't have that much space to work, be smart with what you place in this area.
Design professionals Ambienta Architects have used an L-shaped sofa in the corner of this room, for example, freeing up space for other living room elements.
You can also be smart with the furniture that you place in the room, doubling up the functions of a single element.
In this design, we can see how a television cabinet doubles up as a shelf, where decor items can be put on display. There is also a drawer, where less attractive objects can be stored neatly away.
If you make one element in the room the focal point of the space, you can distract from the dimensions of the space.
Opt for a colourful rug or a beautiful piece of artwork, which will draw attention.
Lighting plays a huge role in a modern living room, enhancing the details of the decor.
In this image, we can see how the shelving is illuminated by the soft lights. This grabs the attention of anyone who walks into the room, distracting from the fact that the area is small.
Paint one of the walls in your living room a bold and bright colour. Not only will you inject a vibrancy and energy into the space, but the room will seem that much bigger.
Tip: Only paint one of the walls a bright colour, leaving the rest of the walls a more neutral tone. If all of the walls are bright and colourful, the space may end up looking a bit cramped and crowded.
If your living room is small, it makes sense to go for smaller furniture that is less chunky or big. Opt for lightweight or petite furniture that will fit beautifully into the living area.
One of the easiest ways to make your living area look instantly bigger is to inject natural light into the space. Sunshine not only naturally warms up an area, but it makes it look that much more spacious, light and bright.
If you are battling to fit furniture into your small area, have furniture especially made for the specifications of your living room. It will be an initial investment, but it will be worth it in the long run. It will also make for a very sleek design!
Rather than making rooms or living areas feel cramped by adding walls as dividers, use furniture to clearly show the separate functionalities.
In this image, we can see how well a sofa works as a divider between the dining room and the living room, without making the room feel too small or crowded.
Patterns also have a tendency to draw the eye away, creating a beautiful form of distraction. Opt for a patterned rug or patterned wallpaper, which will draw attention away from the size of the room.
When you don't have enough floor space available, it's time to look to the vertical areas of the home.
In this design, we can see how a ledge just beneath the ceiling has been utilised as shelving. Not only is this very functional and savvy, but it looks great too!
Opt for white floors and light or neutral toned furniture, giving the impression of space and size. Darker tones can create a darker ambiance, which can make a room seem smaller.
Distract the eye with some beautiful pot plants, a vertical garden or a fresh vase of flowers. Not only does this serve as a wonderful and natural form of decor, but it connects the interior space to the outdoors. This immediately makes it feel bigger!
Concentrate on quality over quantity in your small living room and you'll end up with a very striking and impressive space where size is barely noticeable.
