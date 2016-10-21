8 ideas for decorating your home with faux stone

We all know the beauty that raw stone can add to a space: a focal wall, a breakfast bar, a shower floor, or even adorning the entire façade of a house. Yes, like wood, stone adds a natural vibe to a surface; and yet since it’s available in a multitude of different colours and finishes, it can also look quite classy and elegant. The sky’s the limit, is what we’re basically saying.
However, not all of us relish the chance of welcoming in workers, cement, messy areas, and whatever else goes into achieving a natural stone surface. But not to worry, for the design gods have catered for us as well: faux stone!
Yes, whether it’s wallpaper, fabric, stickers or even paint, there are quite a few possibilities to achieve the stone look without having to bring real stones into your home.
Let’s take a look at some striking examples!
Can you believe this stone wall is actually wallpaper? Beautifully and realistically designed, this wallpaper does a tremendous job of adding a raw and rustic look to this indoor bar / exterior pool area.
However, if you were to opt for placing wallpaper on an outside surface, make sure that it’s durable, waterproof, and resistant to UV rays to ensure the best possible quality and look for your home.
Another wallpaper that is just so realistic – yes, believe it or not, this is not real stone, folks.
Of course if you want to opt for wallpaper in a wet and humid area like the bathroom, waterproof is the way to go. We think this faux stone fits in perfectly with the tiled flooring and wooden vanity, but ensure that your choice of bathroom materials and décor will enhance that faux stone look if that’s what you want to opt for.
Of course another benefit of using faux stone is the amount of time you save, as sticking on stickers or wallpaper is much faster than building a natural-stone wall.
Here a faux stone surface beautifully enhances a garden bar, adding a rustic touch that is softened by the modern lighting fixtures and contemporary elegance.
Who says you have to opt for a full-on wall covered in stone? As this office area shows us, even a tiny amount of wall surface can also be used for a bit of texture and pattern.
Is this stone surface paint, sticker, or wallpaper? We are not sure. Is it effective and stylish, and does it complement the rest of the interior style? Most definitely yes!
Thanks to faux stone, you can now have a semi-bland living room in the morning, and then flaunt an ultra stylish space by midday – much easier, much faster, and much more cost effective.
We love how the stone surface of this focal wall brings some texture and pattern to the space, with its brown neutrals contrasting beautifully with the cool greens and blues of the fabrics.
We are not sure what this kitchen looked like before those faux stone additions. However, after the vinyl stickers were added to the backsplash and beneath the counters, this kitchen definitely flaunts a striking look. So much detail, so much character!
Need a kitchen designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Wallpaper does it again in this small but stylish example: the kitchen peninsula that separates the culinary space from the adjoining one.
We can’t deny that this definitely looks stunning, but be cautious if this is the look that you want to recreate at home. That stone surface needs to complement your existing décor scheme and colour spectrum.
Yes, you read that right: stone pattern that’s printed on fabric, resulting in window treatment that is so exceptional we can’t help but fall in love with it.
As we can see in this example, these fabric screens were used for room dividers instead of window treatment, which still ensures that the stone look becomes part and parcel of the interior décor.
However, should you do want some style advice for your window treatment, take a look at these: 6 tips to dress your windows to impress.