8 ideas for decorating your home with faux stone

We all know the beauty that raw stone can add to a space: a focal wall, a breakfast bar, a shower floor, or even adorning the entire façade of a house. Yes, like wood, stone adds a natural vibe to a surface; and yet since it’s available in a multitude of different colours and finishes, it can also look quite classy and elegant. The sky’s the limit, is what we’re basically saying.

However, not all of us relish the chance of welcoming in workers, cement, messy areas, and whatever else goes into achieving a natural stone surface. But not to worry, for the design gods have catered for us as well: faux stone!

Yes, whether it’s wallpaper, fabric, stickers or even paint, there are quite a few possibilities to achieve the stone look without having to bring real stones into your home.

Let’s take a look at some striking examples!