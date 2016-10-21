An 80m² flat divided in a smart way

Design professionals Ristrutturami have designed a gorgeous little home for us to explore today.

These designers are professionals when it comes to finding solutions that are ideal for small spaces, ensuring that a home is functional and budget-friendly.

This project is a wonderful example of a small little traditional home that is only 80 square metres in size. Yet the designers have managed to create a stylish, trendy and comfortable space without breaking the bank. This is an example all South Africans could learn from!

Let's take a look!