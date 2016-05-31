The Coolest House in the Hood

A visitor to one of the most beautiful French villages, Cardaillac, may find row-upon-row of uniformly-styled houses. That is, until this homogeneity in design is suddenly interrupted by a modern masterpiece nestled right in between its monotonous neighbours. Sarl Hugues Tournier has taken on the project of inserting an unprecedented modern home in this sloped landscape—a very exciting undertaking indeed. Its timber cladding should disguise the house amongst the natural landscape and neutrally-coloured neighbouring homes but it does quite the opposite. It is unmissable!

The Maison Cardaillac is distinctively reminiscent of Bauhaus architecture with its marriage of fine art and industrial design. It is an exemplary functional, modern structure unified even in its varying perspectives. There is no doubt that this building is an architectural victory as it most successfully combines beauty and practicality.

Join us to explore this sensational home!