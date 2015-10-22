The Modern Masterpiece House

From the established architect firm, Selencky Parsons based in London, comes a most magnificent residence along the river Thames near Oxford, which is certain to astound all who has the pleasure to behold it. River House is definitely a victory for ultramodern architecture and design and will convince anyone of its reigning status.

Bathed in the azure sky and bordering this well-known British body of water, a horizontal colossus seems to be effortlessly floating beside the river, level with the natural beauty of the even landscape. It is hard to think that this was a simple river bungalow in its previous incarnation! Why don't we take a walk around this impressive structure and see what's inside?