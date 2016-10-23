The amazing renovation of this couple's tiny apartment

The home we visit today offers sleek modern design and updated style. The apartment needed an upgrade, and the team of architects were definitely up for the challenge. They created a living space that is comfortable, elegant and a great space to unwind and relax. And with the help of homify your house can be awesome too. You don’t have to throw down the entire home to have a great interior, a simple renovation could be the rejuvenation your home needs to be fantastic again. And the best thing about a simple home transformation is that it would be an affordable too.
Although this old kitchen didn’t need much upgrading and was in a good condition, the design was classic and simple. However, the old fashioned hob stove and extractor took up a great deal of space, and could do with a facelift to look sophisticated.
The upgraded kitchen is now a lot more sleek and modern in design with a bright and fresh feeling. Although much of the furniture has been preserved, the kitchen has a minimalist element about it, with the extractor fan now being hidden behind a white cabinet door. This kitchen is now tidy yet cosy.
This living room was in serious need of an upgrade. The space looks dark, untidy and unwelcoming, and although it’s not in a state of complete ruin, a modern look of simple lines and attractive elements can go a long way to creating a more comfortable décor.
The new living room has a contemporary edge, and includes some elements of Scandinavian style to make it simple and easy on the eye. The use of grey, turquoise and yellow patterned pillows on the sofa adds a modern yet chic décor to the space, while the light grey walls are the perfect addition to brighten the room.
The master bedroom is an attractive and comfortable feature in this home. The décor may be minimal, but that doesn’t mean the effect isn’t completely cosy and relaxing. The wooden flooring the perfect warm touch to the darker accents used in the bedroom, while the white bed linen is a timeless and trendy option that will add a hotel-like effect to the space.
This modern apartment doesn’t mean that the outdoor area has been forgotten. The addition of a lovely outdoor dining area is the perfect use of the space, and allows the home to have a constant fresh feeling. The choice of furniture is simple yet modern, with four plastic chairs allowing the space to be used regardless of the weather, while a large floor lamp provides illumination. Just think of the area as another entertainment zone for the apartment. If you like being inspired, then From an old ruin to lovely family home is an excellent revamp.