​25 fantastic examples of wooden floors

Whether it’s a classic sofa, a beautiful focal wall, or the fabulousness of a stunning kitchen island, there are numerous ways to add some striking style to one’s home (and thank goodness for that, seeing as personal taste ensures that no two homes are completely identical).

But today we want to shy slightly away from the walls and furnishings and look down – yes, the flooring on which we walk and stand. How often do those surfaces go unnoticed and overlooked? Our avid homify readers will know by now how much we adore a wooden floor; it can add a touch of warmth or organic appeal to any space, and it knows very well how to flaunt a glamorous look if that is the style you are going for.

So, from perfectly polished parquet to water-resistant boards in the bathroom, let’s hear it for the beauty of the wooden floor!