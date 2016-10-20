Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​25 fantastic examples of wooden floors

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Woodmark, Leoline Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Loading admin actions …

Whether it’s a classic sofa, a beautiful focal wall, or the fabulousness of a stunning kitchen island, there are numerous ways to add some striking style to one’s home (and thank goodness for that, seeing as personal taste ensures that no two homes are completely identical).

But today we want to shy slightly away from the walls and furnishings and look down – yes, the flooring on which we walk and stand. How often do those surfaces go unnoticed and overlooked? Our avid homify readers will know by now how much we adore a wooden floor; it can add a touch of warmth or organic appeal to any space, and it knows very well how to flaunt a glamorous look if that is the style you are going for. 

So, from perfectly polished parquet to water-resistant boards in the bathroom, let’s hear it for the beauty of the wooden floor!

1. Timber panels are a great way to emphasise a room’s length and make it more visually spacious.

Oak Antique Pre-oiled Distressed The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Antique Pre-oiled Distressed

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

2. Parquet flooring for a throwback to the old-style glamour of yesteryear.

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

3. Multi-tonal wood to expertly cover up those muddy smears and smudges in the entryway.

Barriques Avenue Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Avenue Floors

Barriques

Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors

4. For a minimalist or Scandinavian-style room, try a wooden surface in a cooler tone.

Slide Floor tuttoparquet Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood Grey wood flooring hardwood floor flooring slide
tuttoparquet

Slide Floor

tuttoparquet
tuttoparquet
tuttoparquet

5. See how the pattern of this organic wooden floor contrasts with the sleekness of the walls.

Cardassian Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Cardassian

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

6. Timber flooring that comes glowingly to life with the rays of the sun.

Old White Oak Natural Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Old White Oak Natural

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This sand-coloured floor is the perfection companion for this neutral-toned kitchen.

Natural Pine Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Natural Pine

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

8. Parquet flooring that’s perfectly polished? Now that’s glamour gone golden!

Oak Premier Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Premier Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

9. For a nautical touch, we recommend this washed-out wooden floor.

Vinylcork (Cork & Vinyl) Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Granorte

Vinylcork (Cork & Vinyl)

Granorte
Granorte
Granorte

10. Floorboards can be painted very lightly, as long as some of that pattern and texture still comes through.

Bleached White Teak Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Bleached White Teak

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

From painters to plumbers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

11. The classics never go out of style, as this heavily patterned wooden flooring proves.

Versailles Light Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Versailles Light

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

12. Imagine the feeling of walking barefoot on that smooth and polished surface.

Noble Walnut Satin Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Noble Walnut Satin

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

13. We love how this grey-toned floor offsets with the chic whites of the walls and ceiling.

Ceruse Oak Grey Brown Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Ceruse Oak Grey Brown

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

14. Wooden floors in a bathroom? Yes, thank you very much, laminated treatment!

Classic Oak Beige Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Classic Oak Beige

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

15. This Scandinavian-inspired flooring adds such delicious texture to this quiet design.

Vita Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Granorte

Vita

Granorte
Granorte
Granorte

16. Linear parquet might be more unusual than the herringbone version, but flaunts just as much style.

Geometric & Retro wall stencils, Stencil Up Stencil Up Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Stencil Up

Geometric & Retro wall stencils

Stencil Up
Stencil Up
Stencil Up

17. Here we see how a wooden floor adds a bamboo-like touch to this modern space.

Marbella Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Marbella

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

18. Notice how the floor mimics the front door. Design in harmony.

Solid Oak Prime Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Solid Oak Prime Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

19. Timber panels adorning both floor and wall: a must-have, in our opinion.

Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
Titchmarsh &amp; Goodwin

Furniture Collection

Titchmarsh & Goodwin
Titchmarsh &amp; Goodwin
Titchmarsh & Goodwin

20. Caramel-toned wood adorns the floor, furniture and staircase with expert perfection.

House in Kitaichinosawa, Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン KitchenBench tops Wood Wood effect
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン
Mimasis Design／ミメイシス デザイン

21. Rustic ceiling beams that seem to flow out of the floorboards – pure genius.

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

22. These dark-toned floorboards keep the room grounded, and contrast strikingly with the light neutral tones of the room.

DIVANO DI ALFONSO, Who Cares?! Design Who Cares?! Design Modern living room
Who Cares?! Design

DIVANO DI ALFONSO

Who Cares?! Design
Who Cares?! Design
Who Cares?! Design

23. This floor adds a perfect touch of pattern and texture to this clean and quiet space.

Engineered Oak Flooring The Prestige Flooring Company Rustic style bedroom
The Prestige Flooring Company

Engineered Oak Flooring

The Prestige Flooring Company
The Prestige Flooring Company
The Prestige Flooring Company

24. An ordinary patio went the ultra stylish route with this wooden decking.

Nachher Bilder - Umbau, Holzerarchitekten Holzerarchitekten Patios
Holzerarchitekten

Holzerarchitekten
Holzerarchitekten
Holzerarchitekten

25. Wooden floorboards can make a big impression in even the tiniest space.

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern Garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Speaking of size, you don’t want to miss out on these: Charming ideas for your small garden.

A cute home so beautiful you'll fall in love...
Which of these wooden-floor designs is your favourite (and would look stunning in your home)?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks