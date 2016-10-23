14 garden privacy solutions to avoid nosey neighbours

Does privacy mean a lot to you? Well, then continue reading this Ideabook for tips on how to make your garden a lot more private and avoid your nosey neighbours in the process. The homify team asked some landscape architects for ideas on how to make a garden gorgeous while keeping prying eyes at bay too and you won’t believe the simple yet stylish solutions that they came up with, guaranteed to keep passers-by out of your serene space. These 14 fantastic garden décor tips are more than just fences and walls, they’re creative too!
This would be an awesome look for any garden.
This is a perfect deterrent for nosey neighbours. Here are: 6 tricks to make your patio look brand new.