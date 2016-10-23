Your browser is out-of-date.

14 garden privacy solutions to avoid nosey neighbours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Garage C, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern garage/shed Concrete Black
Does privacy mean a lot to you? Well, then continue reading this Ideabook for tips on how to make your garden a lot more private and avoid your nosey neighbours in the process. The homify team asked some landscape architects for ideas on how to make a garden gorgeous while keeping prying eyes at bay too and you won’t believe the simple yet stylish solutions that they came up with, guaranteed to keep passers-by out of your serene space. These 14 fantastic garden décor tips are more than just fences and walls, they’re creative too!

1. Wooden fencing is a classic décor idea that will still be warm and inviting.

Revitalisierung eines Einfamilienhauses, Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Patios
This would be an awesome look for any garden.

2. Natural hedging may take a while to grow, but it creates an eco-friendly protective barrier for your home.

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
3. Stone walls create a striking impression of a durable and private environment.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Garden
4. Gabions add a modern effect, while maintaining privacy too.

Garage C, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern garage/shed Concrete Black
5. A floral barrier is a pretty choice for a home, while not looking as dense as box hedging.

Modernes Haus mit klassischer Klinkerfassade, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Classic style garden
6. A metal fence creates a strong statement that can be customised too.

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Visual Barriers

7. Living walls are a great, but it will take years to grow.

Jardín Vertical Sostenible/ vertical urban gardens , thesustainableproject thesustainableproject Mediterranean style garden
8. A woven fence offers privacy while still maintaining the natural sunlight.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
9. A combination of concrete panels and gabions work perfectly together to create a beautiful and solid installation.

Deluxe-Betonzäune mit Gestaltungselementen, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
10. Consider some shaped concrete panels for a stylish look, which is impossible to see through too.

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
11. Stone and greenery are awesome partners to enhance privacy, while not impacting on the beauty of the garden.

homify Garden Fencing & walls
12. Restore your crumbling brick walls so your garden looks great again.

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Outdoor Kitchen

13. Rustic stoned walls should be built by an experienced craftsman, but adds an excellent decor to the garden.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
14. How about some basic blockwork for a modern and industrial look?

Mülltonnenbox ToPaBox, Rollomeister Rollomeister Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc
This is a perfect deterrent for nosey neighbours. Here are: 6 tricks to make your patio look brand new.

Which of these privacy enhancing walls would you add to your garden?

