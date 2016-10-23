14 garden privacy solutions to avoid nosey neighbours

Does privacy mean a lot to you? Well, then continue reading this Ideabook for tips on how to make your garden a lot more private and avoid your nosey neighbours in the process. The homify team asked some landscape architects for ideas on how to make a garden gorgeous while keeping prying eyes at bay too and you won’t believe the simple yet stylish solutions that they came up with, guaranteed to keep passers-by out of your serene space. These 14 fantastic garden décor tips are more than just fences and walls, they’re creative too!