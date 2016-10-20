​15 examples of stone walls in your home

Just like wood, stone has made a mark for itself in the architectural- and interior design worlds. Since it’s available in so many different shades, shapes and sizes, it is welcome in just about any style or spot, bringing a beautiful mixture of motif and detail to the home.

We know you love beautiful spaces, and we know how much you adore stylish tips – that is why we bring you both with these 15 prime examples of how a stone wall can add some eye-catching pizzazz to your house. Use it for an indoor living room wall, or have it adorn a piece of that exterior façade wall: it is completely up to you!

Let’s see what some of our options are…