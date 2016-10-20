A cute home so beautiful you'll fall in love…

If you enjoy the simple elements of décor, a comfortable environment and modern living, then continue reading. This home has a sophisticated design, but the exterior and decorative elements included in the home are instantly charming and rustic. The architects of this comfortable villa have done amazing work to create this elegant space with generous lighting, and beautiful character. It’s a sensational choice to fresh air and an environment that is made for entertaining. Let’s take a closer look!
If you like the idea of a comfortable home with some shade, then creeping vines are a gorgeous and attractive décor element to your home. It’s organic and will look a lot better than a manmade structure, especially if your home has a rustic inspired design. The greenery that this décor choice adds to your exterior is another fascinating feature.
The interior of this home boasts an open plan living space. This is filled with natural textured materials and attractive yet simple colours. The woven rattan chairs, along with the exposed brickwork and timber ceiling is an updated take on a rustic design feature. The room has another attractive décor feature in the form of greenery, with the pot plants added to the perfect places, creating an eye-catching effect.
The kitchen may be the central hub of this home, but the dining room is another must-have space for comfortable living. Although this home has an open plan design, the rustic décor such as elegant tiling, wooden features and adorable chairs, all adds to the stylish interior of this beautiful home.
This lovely kitchen is filled with light and has a sophisticated layout with some rustic elements too. The modern appliances and sleek design is a perfect choice, while the open plan option allows everyone to be part of the conversation while cooking, watching TV or even just socialising. The kitchen is comfortable in every way.
Any smaller modern home needs additional storage, and this unit creates the extra storage without taking up too much space from the interior. Cabinets and cupboards are essential for an uncluttered décor that is attractive, while keeping your interior neat and tidy too. Display items and objects of importance on the shelves, or make it a space for an array of family pictures and memories.
We end this Ideabook in admiration of this simple bathroom. The neutral use of colours, excellent lighting and a gorgeous mirror makes this bathroom a trendy and tasteful option for years to come. The fixtures and fittings of this space are modern yet classic, and ceramic flooring is the perfect fit for this simple yet stylish bathroom.
This rustic accented home is simply amazing, but how about: A lovely rustic home perfect for South African families?