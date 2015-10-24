6 tips to dress your windows to impress

Windows serve as a two-fold complement to our homes, windows also provide shelter from the elements and is the first line of defense to protect and secure a family and a home from criminal attacks. But that doesn't mean that a window needs to look boring from the outside. Shutters and blinds can add character to any drab outdoor view
From the inside windows can be decorated to be express the mood and decor of a home or the living space with different elements and colours used to enhance the ambience of a room. Curtains are adaptable to decor and can be interchanged quickly and efficiently. Subtle changes in colour and texture can uplift the look and feel of any living space. Whether it be a bedroom, living room or any comfortable space, a window needs decor like a home needs love.
A windowsill can be used as more than just a space between a wall and a window, a windowsill can actually serve a fundamental purpose in a kitchen, especially if it allows for natural light to stream into the room. A windowsill can be decorated to match the colour scheme of the room.
The use of a windowsill in a kitchen is an excellent space for growing and cultivating your own little herb garden, this is a great idea when living in an apartment or a small living space without a garden. It's easy to manage and maintain and there's just enough space to add in the fresh herbs you use daily.
Also, it means your favourite seedlings are just within arm's reach, so no needing to go outside in the cold to pick those fresh goods for your supper! It also makes for a beautiful scene from inside and outside the window. Why not add a dash of colour to your windowsill by planting your own herb garden?
Large windows such as this in the picture are often the perfect opportunity to add a window seat. They are an excellent use of space and are the best spot in a home to enjoy a good book while enjoying the afternoon sun or just relaxing and taking in the fresh air from the window.
A window seat can be easily upholstered to match the decor of the room, while the space under the window seat can be used as extra storage. A must in every home of course! This avoids clutter and serves as a chest for those family heirlooms. Ingenious!
In this example we see a window seat impeccably framed by book shelves on either side, while the window itself is dressed up with matching Roman blinds. The large window allows for natural light to enter into the comfortable room, while the decor and stunning use of matching colours just finish the look off entirely.
The addition of blinds or curtains in your bedroom or living space can actually complete the entire decor in so many ways. The window dressing idea here can cool a room from the harsh afternoon sun or add some privacy to a bedroom, especially one that faces the street.
Blinds or curtains? There are so many choices, colours, textures, designs and styles to suit any personality or preference. However it is best to choose something easily adaptable to other decor such as the couch, rug, tiles or bedroom duvet.
Blinds are a bit more permanent in their set up compared to curtains which can be changed as often as necessary to suit the mood or ambience of the room. Curtains come in a variety of styles and are often floor sweeping, while the choices to be made initially are the types of rods to be installed which will make your curtain choice fabulous.
A lamp will add that extra modern or classic edge to a room by brightening up shaded corners in the evening. This is an excellent idea for rooms that receive morning sun, but by late afternoon they look dull and cold. A lamp is a quick decor piece that is timeless and adds a homely atmosphere to an otherwise dark space.
There are so many different styles, sizes and features to choose from, but the simpler the overall decor of the room is, the simpler the lamp should be. It's a means of providing illumination to a corner that would otherwise be forgotten or avoided altogether, making the room welcoming and warm during any time of day.
The example shows off a stunning artistic designer bookshelf with a raised reading area, perfect for enjoying that midday sun with a good book, while the addition of the lamp means that the good book can continue until late into the night. This design works so well in all aspects!
Bay windows such as this can be dressed up to suit the decor of the home or can even be a focal point of its own. The addition of a comfortable chair or lounger will invite residents or guests to sit back, relax and make themselves at home or can just be the best spot to catch a nap.
The natural light streaming in here shows off this beautiful window and the architecture of the home, the comfort of this chair will welcome anyone to take off their shoes and snugly nestle into the seat. Sitting here and sipping a delicious cup of coffee on a cold morning is a slice of heaven.
Perfectly placed with views of the street, this decor can be used in apartment living or even in a house, dependent on the amount of space available of course for this addition of relaxation. It will surely complete the window at any time of day or any condition of light.
Another example of a bay window is seen here, but these are much older in design and décor inspiration, yet oh so stunning with a hint of old world charm and classic beauty. This window allows for natural light to show off the window frames and design from the indoors.
The use of arch ways is a different take on the usual bay window design, but they do not make the windows look any less attractive, in fact this may be an excellent yet creative alternative to an ordinary part of the home. It's definitely a contemporary take on a window.
While the use of this design in a bathroom is different, the entire room has a vintage feel about it, with views of the country side and an excellent use of natural light. Who wouldn't want to add this charming décor option into their next home renovation plan?
