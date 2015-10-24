6 tips to dress your windows to impress

A windowsill can be used as more than just a space between a wall and a window, a windowsill can actually serve a fundamental purpose in a kitchen, especially if it allows for natural light to stream into the room. A windowsill can be decorated to match the colour scheme of the room.

The use of a windowsill in a kitchen is an excellent space for growing and cultivating your own little herb garden, this is a great idea when living in an apartment or a small living space without a garden. It's easy to manage and maintain and there's just enough space to add in the fresh herbs you use daily.

Also, it means your favourite seedlings are just within arm's reach, so no needing to go outside in the cold to pick those fresh goods for your supper! It also makes for a beautiful scene from inside and outside the window. Why not add a dash of colour to your windowsill by planting your own herb garden?