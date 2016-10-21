A stunning container home that you'll die for

Today we bring you another stunning container home which is sure to fill you with cheer and inspiration. We've already had quite a few inspirational container homes here on homify, such as the sterling examples of breathtaking container houses and even some excellent South African examples. It is now just a matter of diversifying our experience of this innovative design and the multitude of options it has on offer.
Therefore, we present you with a fresh and lively container home in this ideabook, and it is a house that is sure to inspire your aspirations for owning your very own home that is trendy, economic, and eco-conscious. A container home is ultimately a structure full of possibilities, and we can certainly see new heights reached with our example today.
Join us now for a tour of this charming container home, you'll be sure not to regret it!
Here we have the impressive container home we have been raving about. As you can see from this first image, it is hard to believe that this elegant and cheerful home comes from a humble shipping container. The neatness of the design and the peculiarity of the style makes it look like a custom-made building instead of house adapted from a repurposed container.
As opposed to many wonderful contemporary container home designs which incorporate several different containers into a whole, this house is consists of a single container, making it's spectacular design even more impressive. Already we can see in the exterior that the spatial planning of the building is very professional.
Here we can see the interior of the container home. From this vantage point, we can see the bedroom part of the house. The limited dimensions of the space do not infringe on style, as we can see by the elegant design of this bedroom area. The entire interior is an interplay between dak and light, with the combined use of charcoal, yellow and wood. This creates depth of space as well as a dynamic interaction between positive and negative space.
We can also see that there is an alternative doorway on the side of the bed, offering another point of contact with the outdoors, improving ventilation, and allowing natural light to fill the entire living area.
Moving to the opposite end of the container, we find ourselves in the bathroom of the home. This petite space is clearly very modest in its spatial attributes, as is to be expected from such a room in home made in a repurposed shipping container. This image, however, features an area that looks much more generous in space and not too constricting. This can be attributed both to the materials and colors employed, but the latter surely has the biggest impact. The bright yellow of the walls expand the sense of space in the room, and enlivens the atmosphere to make the bathroom feel less constricted.
Here we can see the bathroom sink taking up the width of the bathroom on this side, with some counter space on either side of the washbasin. In the mirror we can also see the shower, wich is more than large enough for any inhabitant.
Lastly, we would like to take a minute to stand still on the porch area of the home. Here we can see that the porch extends directly from the interior, and that the indoor and outdoor spaces are simply divided by sliding doors. This allows for the extension of the living space of the the home, and goes some ways in extending the limited interior living quarters. This is the ingenious design of Meius Arquitetura, a Brazillian architectural firm. The latticework pergola and, lively colour scheme, and clever furniture are all indications of a well-planned and managed design.
This is definitely a dream home by any standards, and even more so if we think about its cost-effectiveness.