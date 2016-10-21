A stunning container home that you'll die for

Today we bring you another stunning container home which is sure to fill you with cheer and inspiration. We've already had quite a few inspirational container homes here on homify, such as the sterling examples of breathtaking container houses and even some excellent South African examples. It is now just a matter of diversifying our experience of this innovative design and the multitude of options it has on offer.

Therefore, we present you with a fresh and lively container home in this ideabook, and it is a house that is sure to inspire your aspirations for owning your very own home that is trendy, economic, and eco-conscious. A container home is ultimately a structure full of possibilities, and we can certainly see new heights reached with our example today.

Join us now for a tour of this charming container home, you'll be sure not to regret it!