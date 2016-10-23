10 home decor you're making (and how to avoid them!)

When it comes to decorating our home, there are a number of questions we should ask ourselves to see if we are on the right track. Do you have ornamentation overload, a hefty collection of DIY disasters, or an interior that looks like you fell asleep half way through its renovation? These are several super common décor mistakes that we see all too often. Let’s face it, we’re not all born natural aesthetes, and practicality and patience are easily squashed by an overambitious project.

There is no need to fear, however, because even if you are born more design-illiterate than proficient, there are certain must-knows that will assist in creating the perfect, balanced and stylish interior. Let’s check out more below…