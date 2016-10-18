6 entrance hall decoration mistakes to avoid

The entrance hall of the house is truly the Cinderella of any home, relegated to a simple space, furnished with little attention and in most cases with anonymous furniture. Yet, it is the first room of our house with which our guests come in contact with, allowing them to form an opinion of us and our style! For this reason, it is important to be able to devote more attention to the interior design and decoration of this space, in order to create a welcoming and comfortable environment which may be our perfect calling card.

Now that the we can all agree on the importance of the entrance hall, let’s discover together the most common mistakes to avoid when decorating the entrance hall and be inspired by the suggestions of our experts to find the best solution for us.