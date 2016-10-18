6 entrance hall decoration mistakes to avoid

The entrance hall of the house is truly the Cinderella of any home, relegated to a simple space, furnished with little attention and in most cases with anonymous furniture. Yet, it is the first room of our house with which our guests come in contact with, allowing them to form an opinion of us and our style! For this reason, it is important to be able to devote more attention to the interior design and decoration of this space, in order to create a welcoming and comfortable environment which may be our perfect calling card.
Now that the we can all agree on the importance of the entrance hall, let’s discover together the most common mistakes to avoid when decorating the entrance hall and be inspired by the suggestions of our experts to find the best solution for us.
The first of the most frequent errors to be avoided, is to furnish the room and not illuminate the environment enough. Although in most cases, the features of a space will all benefit most from natural light, we can create different points of light, as we see in this image proposed by the photographer Angelo de Leo. The right use of light can make an entrance hall all the more welcoming.
The most common mistake that happens when we commit to decorating the entrance hall, is to choose only impersonal and anonymous objects that do not reflect our tastes and our personality. When we dare to try original and unconventional solutions, we are sure to find magnificent results. Innovative solutions will bring charm, warmth and personality to your foyer.
We have to avoid occupying the room with bulky furniture, as this creates an unattractive and deterring tightness for those who enter the house. If you are looking for an idea to fill the space, rather focus on colour—perhaps with the help of an experienced interior decorator—and play on different shades. You will create a high-impact contrasts, as we can see in this scenic proposal.
When we choose the furniture and decorations for the entrance hall, remember that this is the first—and sometimes the only—environment in our house that will meet our guests, and therefore we avoid matching colours randomly. If you really do not love strong contrasts, as we saw in an earlier proposal, let's keep on neutral tones, perfect to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere.
Although we love art, let’s not hang too many pictures, which will help to weigh in and out of the environment. Rather, why not consider the idea of simply using them as support on the wall, as we see in this example. This type of entrance hall can give you a nice informal, modern look.
Last tip to remember: Do not decorate the entrance with too tall furniture, which removes visual space to those who enter the house. If you just cannot do without the library, choose a model that does not exceed 150 cm, as we see in this example, so that the eye can cross it.
These ideas sure do provide a great deal of inspiration for decorating the interior of your entrance hall, so now we just have to make sure that the: Front entrance exterior looks just as impressive.