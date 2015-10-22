A Villa With Priceless Views

A Spanish villa on a hillside may just be a dream for some, but the reality of this stunning residence comes to life in this review, where functional meets fabulous. The modern look, simple use of colour and the complete surroundings of this home adds to its elegance. It is the complete package of style with spectacular views of the horizon and nature.
A house like this is paradise on a slope, understated yet classic and timeless, taking in the fresh air and atmosphere while gazing into the distance. This villa is wonderfully designed, luxurious and a generously spacious crowd-pleaser, it is definitely eye-catching to anyone viewing the magnificent structure from below. A piece of heaven on the highland. Who wouldn't want to enjoy a social event on this ridge?
Although this breathtaking beauty is all white, it still maintains a bright and relaxing atmosphere without even adding extra colours. The glistening azure blue pool and the splendid use of white walls and large windows seem colourful enough!
The shimmering swimming pool provides an almost mirror-like effect with the clear blue summer sky, making for an inviting and appealing pool at any time of the day. The simplicity of the design and incorporation into the mountainous region make this house an excellent addition to the terrain.
The inclusion of palm trees into the enclosure give this home a sort of island resort like appeal while deck chairs allow residents and guests to enjoy the views, the clean air and the sun while lounging at the swimming pool on a sunny day. This home surely has a talented architecture and design team on board to guarantee all of the awesome features!
Historically explorers were of the opinion that the world was flat, this picturesque angle of the villa would make any explorer still hold on to that belief. The edge of the world look here is framed by sky and gorgeous greenery, while the pool itself is so inviting to any passers by.
This side view of the residence shows off the natural unspoilt terrain, the facade of the house with its large windows and the magnificence of the wooden deck where catching a tan would be an essential part of a residents' daily routine.
Breathing in the cool fresh air while spending time outside at this fabulous home will do wonders for the heart, mind, body and soul. This inspirational design and setting is a dream that has become reality and the clear blue and green surroundings give hope for that little delectable slice of heaven which everyone hopes to call home.
A view from the terrace displays the scenic coast of this Spanish marvel, providing the resident with a million dollar view when stepping out in the morning to enjoy the sunshine, all while sipping on a cup of coffee and catching the latest news online.
The sea views allow this home to be a getaway from the hectic city life of traffic and work, with a resort-like appeal. Who wouldn't want to live where people go on holiday, right? The site of the perma-vacation spot is absolutely perfect and would probably remain a beauty regardless of the weather.
The pool almost looks as if it spans into the sea with its matching blue palette, while the view at sunrise or sunset is undoubtedly what fantasies are made of. The use of all white patio furniture blends in with the modern minimalist look that the house so wonderfully portrays. Staring into the distance has never been so grand.
The decor, design and layout of every inch of this fabulous home has been carefully considered and planned. Here we see a sensational living room space with the open plan design being taken full advantage of to allow for simple use of colour and natural light.
With a very private area already established surrounding this delightful home, it's only suited that the flow of natural light be incorporated into the decor, it makes for breathtakingly open views throughout the day and mesmerising lights shine at night. The view from indoors allows for astronomy gazing as well with the large glazed windows located at all floors and angles.
Becoming one with nature has never been so modern, exciting and so stylish. This house combines the functionality of new age concepts into an environment in a comfortable way, without being overbearing or over the top. The neutral tones used throughout this home blend in with the stunning exterior elements.
This splendid kitchen is an impeccable addition to the home, it matches the initial design concepts of functionality meeting beauty. The all white cabinets make use of the elements so well established in the contemporary design and will ensure timeless elegance. While the sleek and polished appliances demonstrate that even the most amazing homes need the extra essentials of comfort.
While the darker high chairs is adapted with the natural wood bookshelf and fireplace seen on the right of the image. This takes minimalist living to the next level as the clean and simple use of lines and neutral colours make for an exquisite kitchen.
The ceiling light above the counter provides a family eating space while the spot lights situated along the ceiling will provide extra lighting if necessary. Finishing off this marvellous culinary space is the marble floors, which adds unique quality and a porcelain feel to an already grand appearance.
Beautiful bed… check. Brilliant perspectives… check. En suite bathroom… check. What more could the perfect bedroom need. It is luxurious, palatial, but after all a place to rest and relax even if sleep isn't on the agenda during a late afternoon, especially with views such as this!
The neutral grey tone used here in the headboard and the bedroom decor remains a basic colour, it's easy to adapt with a brighter colour if the mood changes or even bring in more neutral tones. The large bedroom space is uncluttered, simple and perfectly carries that simple palette into this area as well.
While the use of natural wooden floors and natural light streaming in, almost makes it seem as if the bedroom is outside! Nothing detracts from the views in this house! It seems as though the designers took to a holistic approach, which leaves nothing out of place and everything working well to make this house a home.
We end-off our review of sublime Spanish villa with a glimpse into the bathroom… Natural light has been incorporated into this design as well, soaking up in the tub was never this fabulous with views of the ocean in the distance. This peculiar shaped bath tub fits in wonderfully with the bathroom floorplan and the house. Proof that a bathroom design doesn't have to be boring!
The inclusion of two lovely sinks here is evident that this home is not made for just one, but has a sense of elegance that can only come from a well lived-in home. With adequate bathroom storage facilities included in the exceptional design. The use of colour is maintained throughout the home, making for a timeless style and quality that is all a matter of taste.
All aspects of this home has been proven as perfection personified and an inspiration to any home owner or designer to extract ideas and make it their own.