How to create a beautiful entrance in 6 easy steps

The are so many expressions when it comes to our visual reaction to designs, because our sense of sight can be so strong.

For example, the way that our entrance to our home looks can say a lot about us. Those who see it for the first time immediately get an impression of what the rest of the home looks like and they draw conclusions about who we are as a result.

We don't usually pay too much attention to the outside of the house as home owners, however. Instead we focus on the inside design and decor, but this should not be the case. We must consider it as a whole, where all parts needs to be cared for and looked after.

This is why today at homify, we have come up with six perfect entrances that are the perfect introduction to a savvy and stylish home.

Let's take a look!