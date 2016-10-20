15 fantastic front doors and gates!

The front door or gate of the house can be exploited as a wonderful opportunity to express our personality, plus they can be a focal point to attract the eyes of anyone who passes the house.

The front door, entrance or front gate can tell a lot about a house and those who inhabit it, which is why it is time for you to make the best of it!

This is why, today at homify, we are bringing you 15 great ideas that will be a great source of inspiration to renew the look and feel of the entrance of your home.

Let's have a look at them!