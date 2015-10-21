A Stone Cold Classic

If there is ever a fire in this house, there is an abundance of doors through which the residents can escape. Lovely double doors, a single door with glass panes and glass doors opens up unto the courtyard. The doors are in the same blue-green colour as the glass and metal structure on the other side of the house—creating unity.

The stone is interrupted by the piece of white and glass doors, before it goes on on the right hand side. The courtyard is not your normal square, but then again nothing about the exterior of this place is like a normal building. It is two circles, close together, while the right hand circle has a tree and grass island, but the left hand circle has a table set and flowers next to the wall.

The left hand side sections of the house's roof is made from tiles, with a few skylights and chimneys, while the other section only has a grass roof. This exterior does not prepare you at all for what is waiting on the inside.