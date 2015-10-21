The ​Perfect Countryside Getaway

Today on homify 360°, we stumble across a modern piece of construction that very nearly resembles a fairytale cottage, tucked away in a lush, green setting. Created from the inspired minds of UK-based Hall + Bednarczyk Architects, this fresh little gem presents a contemporary mix between skill and ingenuity.

Following the latest architectural trends, our show house for today is characterised by bright interiors, with a large amount of glass for natural lighting. And the result: a high-end design with its fair share of stunning decor, as well as a fresh take on functionality. What’s more, our specialists decided to position the fireplace in the living room, which makes for a warm, cosy social environment. But more on that later…

Let’s start examining this beauty!