Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 little gardens that will be precious in small patios

Leigh Leigh
garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

When your garden or yard is not very big, you have to make the most of the space available to you by going for the most innovative design. You also have to use this space for a lawn, a terrace and other functionalities if possible. Perhaps you want your children to have a space to play, or you want an outdoor living space or a swimming pool.

Space can sometimes be an issue, however, which is why today we are showing you 15 small gardens that have been created with very limited space. Some of these gardens have been constructed with walls, some are made of wood or some are simply defined by materials such as stone. 

What they all have in common, however, is how beautiful and innovative they are, showing us just how much fun you can have with a small garden. These will inspire you to create your own precious little garden!

1. With a traditional wall

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

In a little garden where you have planted a patch of grass, you can create quite a dramatic look and feel by using a stark white wall around the perimetre of the area. Place little plants along the perimetre of the wall, creating a contrast between the green and the white. The details make the garden that much more interesting.

2. Define it with stones

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern Garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

In order to create a garden, you can use stones to define a garden space as the designers have done here, clearly defining the grass area and the plant and flower beds.

3. Plants can create a boundary

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern Garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

Design professionals Avidra have defined the garden area by using plants as the boundary wall. Don't you love the ceramic walls that have been used to house the flower beds?

4. Around the pool

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern Garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

If you can make it happen, use your small garden to install a swimming pool. Especially in South Africa, this is a must in the hot, summer months!

Add plants around the pool to bring a touch of nature to the space.

Also have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

5. With outdoor furniture

Pimlico - Terraza, JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista Modern Garden
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

This small garden can be completely transformed with a few seats outside, so why not add a wooden bench with some comfortable and cosy cushions? 

The wooden structure works in harmony with the beautiful plants and trees, while the bright and plump cushions will add a bit of vibrancy to the space.

6. Enhance the terrace

Barcelona-Meridiana, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

Use plants on your terrace to bring some natural detail and decor to the space. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bamboo flower beds

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo

What do you think of this bamboo plant holder, which rests on the top of the wooden fence? This adds a very unique twist to the garden or terrace!

8. In the bench

PISO SANTPERE47, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern Garden
Miel Arquitectos

Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos

If you have a tiny garden but you want to add some greenery, this a great example of a solution. It makes a huge difference!

9. A vertical garden

Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Garden
Mariona Soler

Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler
Mariona Soler

Enhance your wooden deck or terrace area by creating a vertical garden out of pallets. You'll take up no floor space, while still creating an attractive green space that is quite spectacular.

Have a look at these tips for creating and planting a vertical garden.

10. Alongside the stairs

Garden in Madrid, Planta Paisajistas Planta Paisajistas Modern Garden
Planta Paisajistas

Garden in Madrid

Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas
Planta Paisajistas

If you have a concrete staircase, use plants, flowers and trees to soften the look and feel like the designers have done here. 

11. Subtle and sophisticated

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Patios
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Enhance the plants and flower beds in your small garden by adding hurricane lamps or candles to the space.

12. A terrace with plants as a guardrail

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Patios
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

If your small garden has an irregular shape, use plants along the perimetre to create a banister, doubling up functionality with style. 

As we can see in this image, colourful plants of varying heights create a very unique looking fence. This is a great way to introduce a small garden while enhancing the existing space.

13. At the front of the house

Landscape Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Landscape

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Go for a classic design, using the front of your home to create a beautiful garden to enhance your facade. While this space may not be very big, it makes for a very interesting entrance, ensuring that your home is that much more welcoming.

Have a look at these 7 tips to a beautiful front garden.

14. Enhance the views

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use plants like the designers have done here to reinforce the beauty of the surrounds. The plants also contrast beautifully with a wooden terrace and white furniture.

15. Don't be afraid to add some colour

garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern Garden
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

If you have limited space, show off with some colours! Bring different species of plants into the look and feel and get creative with the colours!

Even if your garden is just a passageway to the front door, it will make this space look terrific.

Also have a look at these 14 small gardens that are easy to copy.

​The stunning house at the edge of the sea (that's like something from your dreams!)
Are you inspired to create your own small garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks