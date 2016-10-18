15 little gardens that will be precious in small patios

When your garden or yard is not very big, you have to make the most of the space available to you by going for the most innovative design. You also have to use this space for a lawn, a terrace and other functionalities if possible. Perhaps you want your children to have a space to play, or you want an outdoor living space or a swimming pool.
Space can sometimes be an issue, however, which is why today we are showing you 15 small gardens that have been created with very limited space. Some of these gardens have been constructed with walls, some are made of wood or some are simply defined by materials such as stone.
What they all have in common, however, is how beautiful and innovative they are, showing us just how much fun you can have with a small garden. These will inspire you to create your own precious little garden!
In a little garden where you have planted a patch of grass, you can create quite a dramatic look and feel by using a stark white wall around the perimetre of the area. Place little plants along the perimetre of the wall, creating a contrast between the green and the white. The details make the garden that much more interesting.
In order to create a garden, you can use stones to define a garden space as the designers have done here, clearly defining the grass area and the plant and flower beds.
Design professionals Avidra have defined the garden area by using plants as the boundary wall. Don't you love the ceramic walls that have been used to house the flower beds?
If you can make it happen, use your small garden to install a swimming pool. Especially in South Africa, this is a must in the hot, summer months!
Add plants around the pool to bring a touch of nature to the space.
Also have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.
This small garden can be completely transformed with a few seats outside, so why not add a wooden bench with some comfortable and cosy cushions?
The wooden structure works in harmony with the beautiful plants and trees, while the bright and plump cushions will add a bit of vibrancy to the space.
Use plants on your terrace to bring some natural detail and decor to the space.
What do you think of this bamboo plant holder, which rests on the top of the wooden fence? This adds a very unique twist to the garden or terrace!
If you have a tiny garden but you want to add some greenery, this a great example of a solution. It makes a huge difference!
Enhance your wooden deck or terrace area by creating a vertical garden out of pallets. You'll take up no floor space, while still creating an attractive green space that is quite spectacular.
Have a look at these tips for creating and planting a vertical garden.
If you have a concrete staircase, use plants, flowers and trees to soften the look and feel like the designers have done here.
Enhance the plants and flower beds in your small garden by adding hurricane lamps or candles to the space.
If your small garden has an irregular shape, use plants along the perimetre to create a banister, doubling up functionality with style.
As we can see in this image, colourful plants of varying heights create a very unique looking fence. This is a great way to introduce a small garden while enhancing the existing space.
Go for a classic design, using the front of your home to create a beautiful garden to enhance your facade. While this space may not be very big, it makes for a very interesting entrance, ensuring that your home is that much more welcoming.
Have a look at these 7 tips to a beautiful front garden.
Use plants like the designers have done here to reinforce the beauty of the surrounds. The plants also contrast beautifully with a wooden terrace and white furniture.
If you have limited space, show off with some colours! Bring different species of plants into the look and feel and get creative with the colours!
Even if your garden is just a passageway to the front door, it will make this space look terrific.
