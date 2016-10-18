15 little gardens that will be precious in small patios

When your garden or yard is not very big, you have to make the most of the space available to you by going for the most innovative design. You also have to use this space for a lawn, a terrace and other functionalities if possible. Perhaps you want your children to have a space to play, or you want an outdoor living space or a swimming pool.

Space can sometimes be an issue, however, which is why today we are showing you 15 small gardens that have been created with very limited space. Some of these gardens have been constructed with walls, some are made of wood or some are simply defined by materials such as stone.

What they all have in common, however, is how beautiful and innovative they are, showing us just how much fun you can have with a small garden. These will inspire you to create your own precious little garden!