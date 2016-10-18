A little home with a whole lot of big surprises

Today, we are going to visit Japan and draw some inspiration today from a very simple and stylish home.

These design professionals, Yujiro Hayata Architect Associates, have created a container home that looks very plain from the outside, but holds all sorts of beautiful and stylish surprises inside.

As we explore it from the outside in, we will see how simple can sometimes be the most effective. In South Africa, we often think that over-detailed designs make for the most beautiful and attention-grabbing homes, but as we will see now, this isn't always the case.

This kind of architecture and design also encourages us to move towards a more simple way of life in general, appreciating minimalism and functionality.

Let's take a look!