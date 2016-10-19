​8 pictures of kitchens that are super clever with space

Whether you current address is a modest little flat or a spacious 5-bedroom house, you will always want to maximise your kitchen space. And we don’t blame you, seeing as the kitchen plays venue to so many different activities other than cooking and dining (socialising, working, helping the kiddies with homework, etc.).
Well, this is your lucky day, as we bring you 8 incredible space-efficient kitchens that will inspire you to max out your current cooking area. Using simple solutions like clever storage areas and smart colour designs can make a huge impact in a tiny kitchen, resulting in a highly usable and enjoyable space for all.
Want to know how your small kitchen can become more open and spacious? Then read on…
We kick off with a kitchen that makes effective use of every available centimetre at its disposal. These kitchen planners opted for a linear design that creates a wall of cooking-, baking-, and prepping space.
A few feet away, a freestanding island conjures up an informal dining area, sink, as well as additional worktops.
Smart and clever, don’t you think?
Our second design shows how the right style and pizzazz can transform a weird space into a stunning layout. This blank wall, for example, commits to stylish shelving and storage, but also becomes some sort of a focal piece due to its colours and textures.
Although seriously small, this tiny kitchen packs a big punch style wise. Flaunting a look of sophistication, this space manages to provide the necessary appliances, an elegant colour scheme, as well as an informal little dining spot.
Although not as small as our previous example, this modest-sized kitchen embraces its white colour scheme to flaunt a look of simplicity, and adds some character via its colours and patterned tiles.
A brilliant backsplash ensures some more pattern and tones, while the worktop offers plenty of preparation space for multiple occupants.
What you leave open is just as important as what you put in, particularly in a working room like the kitchen. In this example, we get a wonderful sense of spaciousness, while the overall ambience is one of open airiness.
In addition to looking beautiful, this kitchen also manages to be most practical, thanks to its different types of storage spots. Open shelving and closed cupboards offer numerous areas for a range of accessories and cooking utensils without making the overall look seem cluttered.
Who says you can’t go vertical? This small kitchen manages to make prime use of its small space by going upwards in terms of storage – something that a lot of us don’t even consider.
Shelving has been incorporated in many different sections of the room, but our favourite is the useful ceiling-mounted one hanging over the sink and dishwasher.
To close off our article of space-clever kitchens, we take a peek at a culinary corner that opted for the minimalist style. Although very simple and straightforward, the overall look is one of sophistication and functionality. Almost built into the walls of the dwelling, the architects have created joinery that is virtually invisible, thus adding a sleek and uncomplicated ambience.
Less is more, as shown so beautifully here.
