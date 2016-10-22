20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours

There are so many décor options and ideas available to make your small home look and feel cosy and welcoming. In this Ideabook, we look at 20 brilliant facades, each with their own gorgeous décor element that promise to make your home comfortable, a reflection of your personal style and character as well as an eye-catching sight from the street. We hope to show you that regardless of your taste and style, there is a home that is perfect for you and the needs of your family! These homes are an excellent design inspiration by some amazing architects!
The elongated exterior walls, as well as use of different colours adds a sense of grandeur to the small house, while the large wooden slats above the gate are a perfect touch of creativity.
If you prefer a more discreet exterior, then the simplicity of this solid wooden door and entrance is the perfect choice.
This home was designed with creativity in mind. The high ceilings and elegant pergola at the entrance as well as the garage and driveway, definitely makes this house a sight to see.
The exterior of this home has some amazing textures adding to its sensational style. The colour scheme is modern, while the small balcony adds a charming space to relax and admire the view of the neighbourhood.
This small and classic home with its all-white walls creates a comfortable living space that is charming too.
The bright red element of this home décor, along with the lattice entrance creates a gorgeous modern home that is filled with personality.
This modern house is compact and elegant, and despite its rather narrow width it is an incredibly creative choice.
A small home with a lovely open front yard is a welcoming and friendly space to receive guests.
This rustic looking home is elegant too. The use of wood has been incorporated to make the exterior even more gorgeous, just look at the main door, ceiling and even the windows.
The rectangular design of this façade allows the house to have a perfectly symmetrical distribution.
The small house has a rather interesting minimalist style. The upper cubes overlap the ground floor for a futuristic look.
The top floor of this home creates an undercover garage for this house. It’s a simple use of space for a comfortable environment.
The double storey unit sees the ground level used as a garage, while the top floor is a living space.
This façade sees white and grey adding a simple splash of colour for a creative look. The high ceilings add to the gorgeous home design, making this house so much more attractive.
The rectangular design of this house is sleek and elegant, the contrast of cream and black adds to the fantasy, while the fact that there are no windows on the façade of the structure shows that this home is all about privacy.
The orange coat added to this façade, along with the terrace and pergola makes this home a creative and eye-catching feature.
The all-white walls of this beautiful structure is accentuated by the wooden accents incorporated into the façade design, it’s a gorgeous detail to a sensational home.
The top cube design of this home is almost like a floating block, making this urban living space so modern and sophisticated.
A red brick exterior is a friendly choice for your modern façade, opt for some large windows and a beautiful blue swimming pool and the space will be unbelievable.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook. But we need to have a look at the beauty of a concrete façade too. This is a great detail for a minimalist home or contemporary style. If you liked these small modern homes, then perhaps a prefab home might be an awesome choice too? Have a look at: Your own house in the blink of an eye—6 amazing, small prefabricated houses for inspiration.