20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
There are so many décor options and ideas available to make your small home look and feel cosy and welcoming. In this Ideabook, we look at 20 brilliant facades, each with their own gorgeous décor element that promise to make your home comfortable, a reflection of your personal style and character as well as an eye-catching sight from the street. We hope to show you that regardless of your taste and style, there is a home that is perfect for you and the needs of your family! These homes are an excellent design inspiration by some amazing architects!

1. Modern and imposing

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The elongated exterior walls, as well as use of different colours adds a sense of grandeur to the small house, while the large wooden slats above the gate are a perfect touch of creativity.

2. Something discreet

homify Minimalist house Stone White
homify

If you prefer a more discreet exterior, then the simplicity of this solid wooden door and entrance is the perfect choice.

3. Garage division

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

This home was designed with creativity in mind. The high ceilings and elegant pergola at the entrance as well as the garage and driveway, definitely makes this house a sight to see.

4. The textured

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The exterior of this home has some amazing textures adding to its sensational style. The colour scheme is modern, while the small balcony adds a charming space to relax and admire the view of the neighbourhood.

5. Simplicity

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

This small and classic home with its all-white walls creates a comfortable living space that is charming too.

6. Strong personality

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

The bright red element of this home décor, along with the lattice entrance creates a gorgeous modern home that is filled with personality.

7. The slim design

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

This modern house is compact and elegant, and despite its rather narrow width it is an incredibly creative choice.

8. Garden feature

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist house
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

A small home with a lovely open front yard is a welcoming and friendly space to receive guests.

9. Rustic

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

This rustic looking home is elegant too. The use of wood has been incorporated to make the exterior even more gorgeous, just look at the main door, ceiling and even the windows.

10. Symmetry

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

The rectangular design of this façade allows the house to have a perfectly symmetrical distribution.

11. Minimalist

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist house
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

The small house has a rather interesting minimalist style. The upper cubes overlap the ground floor for a futuristic look.

12. Functional

homify Modern houses
homify

The top floor of this home creates an undercover garage for this house. It’s a simple use of space for a comfortable environment.

13. Length wise

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

The double storey unit sees the ground level used as a garage, while the top floor is a living space.

14. Creative detail

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico EPG-Arquitécnico Modern houses
EPG-Arquitécnico

This façade sees white and grey adding a simple splash of colour for a creative look. The high ceilings add to the gorgeous home design, making this house so much more attractive.

15. No windows

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Nan Arquitectos

The rectangular design of this house is sleek and elegant, the contrast of cream and black adds to the fantasy, while the fact that there are no windows on the façade of the structure shows that this home is all about privacy.

16. Burst of colour

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

The orange coat added to this façade, along with the terrace and pergola makes this home a creative and eye-catching feature.

17. Volumes

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The all-white walls of this beautiful structure is accentuated by the wooden accents incorporated into the façade design, it’s a gorgeous detail to a sensational home.

18. A floating look

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

The top cube design of this home is almost like a floating block, making this urban living space so modern and sophisticated.

19. That brick wall

homify Pool
homify

A red brick exterior is a friendly choice for your modern façade, opt for some large windows and a beautiful blue swimming pool and the space will be unbelievable.

20. Concrete

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist house
lab arquitectura

We have come to the end of our Ideabook. But we need to have a look at the beauty of a concrete façade too. This is a great detail for a minimalist home or contemporary style. If you liked these small modern homes, then perhaps a prefab home might be an awesome choice too? Have a look at: Your own house in the blink of an eye—6 amazing, small prefabricated houses for inspiration.

4 modern houses (with plans) that you will love
Do you have a favourite home design choice?

