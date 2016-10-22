20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours

There are so many décor options and ideas available to make your small home look and feel cosy and welcoming. In this Ideabook, we look at 20 brilliant facades, each with their own gorgeous décor element that promise to make your home comfortable, a reflection of your personal style and character as well as an eye-catching sight from the street. We hope to show you that regardless of your taste and style, there is a home that is perfect for you and the needs of your family! These homes are an excellent design inspiration by some amazing architects!