13 interior design mistakes you need to stop making (right now!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Living room
Loading admin actions …

There is definitely an element of fun in playing interior designer/decorator. Knowing that you are in charge of that living room’s walls or the bathroom’s colour tones (or even if it’s something as small and simple as picking out new curtains for your child’s room) can add a sense of pride and empowerment. 

However, being in charge of a house or room’s look can be quite intimidating as well, especially when you know there are a few right ways and a whole lot of wrong ways to go about decorating that space. But how do we know which design traps to avoid?

Fortunately for you, homify has those decorating mistakes right here; read through them, see how to avoid them, and feel free to show your appreciation in the comments section afterwards!

1. Installing good-looking lighting that doesn’t do much

Woonhuis Bergen , By Lenny By Lenny Living room
By Lenny

By Lenny
By Lenny
By Lenny

A light that looks pretty yet doesn’t add much illumination is a waste of space and money. Ensure your lighting fixtures (whether they’re table lamps, wall sconces, or ceiling downlighters) do their job!

2. Opting for a full set of matching furniture

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Living room
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

You don’t want your living room/bedroom/any other space to look like it came from a catalogue, do you? Then be sure to mix things up a bit, add some of your personal style, and stick to a colour scheme instead of a brand.

3. Leaving the walls blank for a minimalist look

Bridge House, 123DV Moderne Villa's 123DV Moderne Villa's Modern living room
123DV Moderne Villa&#39;s

123DV Moderne Villa's
123DV Moderne Villa&#39;s
123DV Moderne Villa's

This just looks like you forgot to hang up the wall art. Collect pieces that complement your furniture and colour choices, and that you have a connection with, and hang them up when you have the time.

4. Sticking with one colour for a cohesive look

Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Living room
Ookinhetpaars

Ookinhetpaars
Ookinhetpaars
Ookinhetpaars

This isn’t Barbie’s Dreamhouse where every single piece of furniture and décor has to be sickening pink (or whatever’s your favourite colour). Add some complementary (or contrasting) tones for a bit of interest and character.

5. Staying away from new trends to keep that room timeless

Квартира в классическом стиле в ЖК «Смольный Парк», 115 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Living room
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

On the contrary, avoiding contemporary trends will make your home age much faster! Even something as simple as a few small accessories can make a huge difference.

6. Shying away from your eccentricities to make the room look “normal”

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who’s to say what “normal” looks like? Be yourself, and let that room show your weird and quirky side by displaying some of your favourite pieces. Your opinion matters the most, seeing as you’re the one who’ll be living there.

7. Believing that statement furniture always looks good

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Pudding Sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Yes, but only if you work with a colour that shows up in other areas of the room. Try to have that same colour (even if it’s in slightly darker or lighter hues) balance out with accessories to create a visual flow.

8. Thinking that only designer wallpaper can add style

Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Witch and Watchman

Amazonia Light Wallpaper

Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman

False! Cost-friendly wallpaper, or just a splash of new paint, can also make a great impact without killing your budget.

9. Matching up every single thing

Heath Cottage Dining Area homify Modern dining room
homify

Heath Cottage Dining Area

homify
homify
homify

Contrast is how you highlight details, so rather opt for a variety of materials and tones (not too much!) to make that room look more interesting.

10. Adding more elements for a cosy feel

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is a huge difference between ‘cosy’ and ‘cluttered’! Try to hide away some things in storage boxes and cupboards, or else that room could look (and feel) quite cramped.

11. Overdoing it with the neutrals for that calm look

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
FELD Architecture

FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture

Actually, too much light neutrals can look dull and clinical. Add some variety with your textiles: rugs, throws, and curtains can all add some funky textures to your space.

12. Believing that windows aren't important

WONING BB2 te BREDA, ddp-architectuur ddp-architectuur Kitchen
ddp-architectuur

ddp-architectuur
ddp-architectuur
ddp-architectuur

Excuse us? The windows allow natural light to flood inside, plus give you an excuse to add more colours, patterns, and textures via window treatment.

13. Thinking that too much storage will shrink a room

homify BathroomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don’t ever scrimp on storage; sleek and beautiful storage spots will only add practicality to your space. 

Speaking of which, take a look at these 12 Clever Ideas For Storage in case clutter gets the better of you.

Which of these mistakes have you made in your home (or were about to make)?

