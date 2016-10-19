13 interior design mistakes you need to stop making (right now!)

There is definitely an element of fun in playing interior designer/decorator. Knowing that you are in charge of that living room’s walls or the bathroom’s colour tones (or even if it’s something as small and simple as picking out new curtains for your child’s room) can add a sense of pride and empowerment.
However, being in charge of a house or room’s look can be quite intimidating as well, especially when you know there are a few right ways and a whole lot of wrong ways to go about decorating that space. But how do we know which design traps to avoid?
Fortunately for you, homify has those decorating mistakes right here; read through them, see how to avoid them, and feel free to show your appreciation in the comments section afterwards!
A light that looks pretty yet doesn’t add much illumination is a waste of space and money. Ensure your lighting fixtures (whether they’re table lamps, wall sconces, or ceiling downlighters) do their job!
You don’t want your living room/bedroom/any other space to look like it came from a catalogue, do you? Then be sure to mix things up a bit, add some of your personal style, and stick to a colour scheme instead of a brand.
This just looks like you forgot to hang up the wall art. Collect pieces that complement your furniture and colour choices, and that you have a connection with, and hang them up when you have the time.
This isn’t Barbie’s Dreamhouse where every single piece of furniture and décor has to be sickening pink (or whatever’s your favourite colour). Add some complementary (or contrasting) tones for a bit of interest and character.
On the contrary, avoiding contemporary trends will make your home age much faster! Even something as simple as a few small accessories can make a huge difference.
Who’s to say what “normal” looks like? Be yourself, and let that room show your weird and quirky side by displaying some of your favourite pieces. Your opinion matters the most, seeing as you’re the one who’ll be living there.
Yes, but only if you work with a colour that shows up in other areas of the room. Try to have that same colour (even if it’s in slightly darker or lighter hues) balance out with accessories to create a visual flow.
False! Cost-friendly wallpaper, or just a splash of new paint, can also make a great impact without killing your budget.
Contrast is how you highlight details, so rather opt for a variety of materials and tones (not too much!) to make that room look more interesting.
There is a huge difference between ‘cosy’ and ‘cluttered’! Try to hide away some things in storage boxes and cupboards, or else that room could look (and feel) quite cramped.
Actually, too much light neutrals can look dull and clinical. Add some variety with your textiles: rugs, throws, and curtains can all add some funky textures to your space.
Excuse us? The windows allow natural light to flood inside, plus give you an excuse to add more colours, patterns, and textures via window treatment.
Don’t ever scrimp on storage; sleek and beautiful storage spots will only add practicality to your space.
Speaking of which, take a look at these 12 Clever Ideas For Storage in case clutter gets the better of you.