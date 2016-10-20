8 decorating sins that you need to stop doing (right now!)

Problem: Your guests will be straining their necks to see the latest addition of art in your home, which has been hung just a few centimetres from the ceiling.

Solution: The ideal height for hanging pictures in the home is 1.4 metres from the floor, allowing the art to be at eye level, a much more comfortable height for your guests to gaze at in admiration. You can however adjust the artwork depending on its height too, opt for a higher placement if the piece is rather tall.