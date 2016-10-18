​The stunning house at the edge of the sea (that's like something from your dreams!)

You know what they say about real estate: location, location, location! Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° neatly ticked that box, as it stands proudly on the edge of a cliff that overlooks the majestic ocean. Located in Devon, southwest England, this property commands the best of landscape- and sea views, spoiling its fortunate residents day in and day out.

But seeing as this is homify, the exterior view is not the only thing we are interested in; it’s the house’s excellent layout and beautiful style that has us so excited (not to mention a wee bit green with jealousy). The house includes five beautifully furnished bedrooms – all with en-suite wet rooms!

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s explore this stunner of a beach house together…