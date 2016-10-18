​9 pictures of kitchens perfect for South African homes

Today we pay special tribute to the heart of our homes – yes, the kitchen. We have gathered some fantastic ideas sizzling with style that are sure to bring both beauty and practicality to the South African kitchen of today.
But why so much focus on the kitchen, you may wonder. Because it is the centre of action, both in terms of cooking and sustaining ourselves, and socialising with family and friends. For this reason, concentrating on the culinary space is crucial to ensuring the household and residence runs smoothly, efficiently and, of course, pleasingly.
Thus, if you feel that your kitchen is missing that ‘it’ factor, then have a look at these 9 beauties we’re discovering today, and feel free to take all the notes and inspiration you want!
Just because the kitchen is prone to spills and splatters doesn’t mean it has to look bland and boring. On the contrary, a sleek style could be just what is required to zhoosh up those cooking skills – if a space is beautiful, you want to spend more time in it, right?
We love the contrasting tones in this space above, as well as that lavish look created by the sleek overhanging extractor hoods.
Our second example shows us how beautiful an awkwardly shaped space can become. Making the most of its shape, the designers of this kitchen opted for floating shelves against the one wall, a handful of accessories for a ‘less is more’ look, and a toned-down colour scheme for a sense of refinement.
If you were thinking that white is the colour of blandness, this kitchen above will definitely correct you. That all-white colour scheme does a tremendous job of making this space seem timeless and classic, while the necessary appliances show us that this kitchen is so much more than just a pretty face.
The Scandinavian design style definitely knows how to create a functional, practical, and striking space by using very little. Just see how superbly those timber surfaces work with the white-tiled backsplash and light-filled ambience.
And did you notice that there are no cupboard handles?
Taking the black-on-white colour scheme a tad further, these designers opted for a creative chalkboard backsplash, as well as chocolate-brown open cabinetry. Simple, yet extremely effective, this cooking space definitely has us impressed.
Interior designers, electricians and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
We just love the clever approach to a small space these designers took – with virtually no room for a kitchen, they managed to conjure up a modest little culinary space against a wall, hidden behind contemporary cupboard doors.
Who said bigger is better?
Being the heart of the home, it is important that the kitchen presents comfort in addition to practicality and style. Well, this kitchen above has nothing to worry about, as that central table with stools are perfect for the family (or a group of friends) to catch up on the day’s events while dinner is being served.
When extremely short on space, the galley kitchen layout excels. And this particular kitchen’s parallel counters ensure the relevant working zones are nearby, plus it brings in ample amounts of light.
Sleek and very interesting, this room is definitely a timeless and successful design.
Yes, a single wall can definitely create a functional kitchen space, if used correctly. With floor-to-ceiling cupboards, storage is maximised, while adequate room has been left open for an informal little dining spot.
And special mention needs to go to that charming backsplash, which ensures some stylish colour and pattern for this modest kitchen space.
To help you make the most out of your kitchen space, see these: 6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions.