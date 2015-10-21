Tips to create a really cosy living room

A cosy living room is largely an expression of the personality and taste of the owner or resident. The possibilities are really endless and just a few things need to be taken into consideration before getting started. The layout and theme elements are integral in this as well as colour and use of shades.
Living room ideas include whether to include a coffee table, fireplace, lamps at certain spots, lighting, types of sofas and welcoming, warm tones throughout the living space. A comfortable yet cosy living room is a reflection of style and character, while at the same time creating a perfect home environment.
Taking all the aspects into account and coming up with a plan that best suits you is the fun part! This example depicted is our favourite idea for a living room and with a few more tips to follow you can surely have the living room of your dreams.
When planning on a design aspect for your living room, bear in mind elements that you would like to use and appliances that will be incorporated. Think about is whether the living room will have a fireplace or a TV, or even both. This means that the focal point needs to be considered and the placement of shelves, ornaments, sofas and even lighting can be accommodated.
If a TV is being added the living room will double up as a media room and might require a more informal decoration, making it more comfortable for large groups and entertaining. However, if its just a living room, then a bit more elegance can be included as it will mean good company and great coffee can be enjoyed together in a conversation friendly space.
The added grey decoration on the wall carries through the neutral colour to another part of the space, while the logs across the ceiling provide a comfortable ambience of intimacy and excellent taste, style and quality. Spotlights in strategic areas of the room highlight the different yet stunning aspects of the room.
A large comfortable sofa is often the best place to hug after a long day at work, a place to entertain and enjoy that much anticipated sport finale or is just a place to hideaway in your pyjamas on a weekend or a day off from work. A sofa is a necessity in any home and can make an artistic yet functional piece at the same time.
A sofa is often a furniture investment, while the range varies in relation to budget, it is a personal choice. The layout of the room should be considered before purchasing any furniture, look at how best ample seating space can be included in the living room. Should it be an L-shaped sofa or four-seater, where will it be placed in the room and which way will the TV face?
The next thing to consider is the type of material the sofa should be made of. Genuine leather is long lasting and ages well, but it may be quite expensive. However, although the fabric option is less expensive, it may need to be re-upholstered in a years, depending on the quality. Another important aspect to include is colour, neutral colours are the best bet for a timeless factor, while colourful accessories can add an edgy effect if necessary.
A fireplace in a living room is essential especially during winter or on those chilly nights when the best stories may be told in front of the fire. If this luxury is already included in the home, then half the work is done! It may just take some sprucing up to make it a modern piece.
The crackling sound of fire burning a log is comforting and provides the whole home with warmth, while the smell of flaming wood is just so appealing. Sometimes it's just a good idea to switch off the TV and enjoy the natural calming effect which a fire adds.
From modern minimalist design to a more elegant antique mantle piece, a fireplace is surely a wonderful addition to any living room! It may seem to some like a bygone era appliance, but just think on a cold night what if the electricity had gone out… at least you would have a fire to keep warm!
Mood lighting in a living room is dependent on the look and feel already incorporated and should be translated through that. A more modern design with bright colours and tones will often evoke a brighter use of lights in the room. While a subtle design with a vintage appeal and darker hues will go with an attractive use of light.
In this example the room is overall dark in use of colours and tones, however the low hanging ceiling chandelier adds an antique feeling to the room, emitting a sort of bronze illumination that makes this living room seem intimate and relaxed.
The use of similar tones throughout this room is inviting and appealing in a more informal way, while the inclusion of the TV and comfortable sofas would make anyone want to enjoy a good movie with a bowl of popcorn and their best friend. It's a simple yet elegant way to dress up the living room!
Adding a beautiful bookcase to the living room is of course part of the plan if there is a massive collection of paperbacks or a collection is just starting. By allocating space like this, a library corner is included within the home, perfect for teaching children about the importance of reading.
If space is an issue, then incorporating this mini library into the living room, which is displayed in this example is an excellent use of the free space above the TV set. And while the collection of books is in its early stages the space can be used for ornaments or photographs too.
Providing some light in the bookcase will illuminate the space too, which allows for a modern look and appeal to a seemingly boring area, but as books and bookcases alike go… never judge either by its cover! It's a smart use of design, light and all white appeal make for a fantastic living room after all.
The embodiment of a luxurious rug can complete the room in a different ways, but there are a few points to consider when looking at making a purchase like this… the room layout, the colour, texture of the furniture and size of the room. If done correctly, the choice of rug will match perfectly with the idea of what the living room should be like.
There's nothing quite like feeling a luxurious rug between your toes, but quality of the rug needs to be considered into the budget before a purchase is made. A decent rug will last a long time, whereas a more cost effective option may need to be replaced every few years.
This neutral and simple example is comfortable, informal and relaxed with minimal use of colour and will remain in style for a long period of time. The addition of two small coffee tables allows for a nice group of friends to enjoy a meal or movie together at the TV and the tables can be moved around easily.
An inexpensive touch of interchangeable colour can be included in a living room through the use of accessories, photographs, ornaments and art. Often a living room space has been meticulously planned and considered but in neutral tones, the addition of colour is however available in these simple ways.
Adding bright scatter cushions in wonderful alternative designs is an easy way to include a pop of your favourite colour in the living room without being overwhelming. And because they are additional pillows, it is simple to replace them with a different colour as the seasons or mood changes!
There are often so many ornaments or mementos from overseas trips and adventures gathering dust in a box somewhere at home, these might be a fun addition to a living room too. Consider using a black and white family photo to the room too, this provides an artistic appeal.