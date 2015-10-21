Tips to create a really cosy living room

A cosy living room is largely an expression of the personality and taste of the owner or resident. The possibilities are really endless and just a few things need to be taken into consideration before getting started. The layout and theme elements are integral in this as well as colour and use of shades.

Living room ideas include whether to include a coffee table, fireplace, lamps at certain spots, lighting, types of sofas and welcoming, warm tones throughout the living space. A comfortable yet cosy living room is a reflection of style and character, while at the same time creating a perfect home environment.

Taking all the aspects into account and coming up with a plan that best suits you is the fun part! This example depicted is our favourite idea for a living room and with a few more tips to follow you can surely have the living room of your dreams.