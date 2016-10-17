Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ways to make the most of the empty spaces in your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

We all have them in our homes—awkward nooks, crannies, crevices and corners. Apart from the obvious design and decorating issues associated with a difficult floor plan, these small spaces can commonly create challenges and require innovative, creative thinking to overcome issues. Awkward spaces are unquestionably one of the most common design challenges a home renovator may face, and luckily due to this, there are plenty of solutions. 

Whether you realise it or not, most of us have an awkward space in our home—an irregular recess, an obstinate angle, or a peculiar junction, and more often than not, we find it problematic to deal with. With the rise in population, and the increasingly reduced home floor plan, it is essential to utilise and manage your home’s layout with modernisation and ingenuity. 

Today on homify we are taking a look at some homes that make the most of their small and awkward spaces. These dwellings utilise clever storage systems, cupboards and generally embrace their tiny size. See if you can pick up a few ideas by checking out the homes below…

1. Space saving beds

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

There always seems to be a room in the house that just doesn't work. Perhaps it has too few windows, too many windows, or lacks wall space to offer any useful purpose. In this situation, built-in, space saving beds are a great option. These modular sleeping spaces are great for children, but could be modified to fit adults within a guest room space.

2. Partition storage

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern living room
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

Living in an apartment often means dealing with limited space, and limited options regarding the style and floor plan of your home. However, there are plenty of ways your compact dwelling can still offer functionality, practicality and liveability. This home is one such successful example. 

Here we see the walls of the home have been added to divide different spaces within the one-room abode. This has allowed designers to add storage and shelving, which would normally have gone to waste. However, these walls have created an odd space underneath the windows. Luckily, this is the ideal area for a cosy daybed-style seat, which imparts a comfortable atmosphere.

3. Open up the shelves

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

The area next to a staircase is often a tricky spot to deal with. Here the usually vacant and often wasted space is utilised to house open shelving, which holds the entertainment system, as well as plenty of areas for books and household appliances.

4. Cupboards to corners

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Within this bedroom, designers were faced with a challenge. The compact room lacked storage, and only had small corners that were seemingly useless. Thanks to some creative thinking, they were able to implement corner cupboards, which go from floor to ceiling, and even encompass a small workspace

5. Under stair storage

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Under-stair spaces are notoriously difficult and awkward to deal with. In this instance, the under-stair space has been purposefully employed as a wardrobe area for the bedroom, adding practicality and efficiency.

6. A slimmed-down bathroom

Albert Mill, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Minimal style Bathroom
Scott Donald Architecture

Albert Mill

Scott Donald Architecture
Scott Donald Architecture
Scott Donald Architecture

The architects of this bathroom have utilised an extremely small space to offer a gorgeous slim-line bath and rain shower. Here the area is tiny, and yet, mirrors expand the perceived space, which offers an increased sense of room to move.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Above the bed

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

The above-bed zone is generally reserved as a vacant space, but can actually be used in a practical and efficient manner. Here it is covered with built-in joinery, which can be used to house bed linen and other domestic necessities.

8. Saving pantry problems

Cocina lacada alto brillo crema con terminaciones curvas, COCINAS CASTILLO COCINAS CASTILLO KitchenCabinets & shelves MDF Beige
COCINAS CASTILLO

COCINAS CASTILLO
COCINAS CASTILLO
COCINAS CASTILLO

Lastly, we arrive in the kitchen, which houses the pantry—an area that has to be on of the most awkward areas to keep organised and tidy. Even with a modern cooking space, the pantry tends to accumulate mess and generally works in a less than efficient manner. Employing suitable cupboard tidies, drawers and an organisational systems can really help in the long run, and will ensure your pantry is chaos-free and wonderfully usable.

Having a tiny home can clearly present several storage issues, but as these ideas demonstrate, unique features can set a small apartment apart.

This couple created their home with love in mind (and a great braai, of course...)
Which of these ideas did you find most helpful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks