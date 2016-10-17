​15 top-notch ideas for a better front entrance

Think your front entrance is fine with a clean porch and front door that closes properly? Think again! That front entrance is the first impression guests receive of your house, so why in the world would you not want to put some effort and style into it?

By adding a few details and beautiful touches, your entryway can help to change the look of your entire house, and set it apart from the other homes on your street. And don’t we all want to live in the best-looking house on the block?

Sound good? Then take a look at these 15 suggestions in which you can style up your front entrance – isn’t it amazing what a fresh coat of paint and some planters can achieve?