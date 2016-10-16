​6 cool ideas for concrete in the kitchen

We know what you may be thinking: “Concrete in my kitchen? But it’s not industrial!”. Well, get ready for a stylish surprise (six, in fact), as we are about to show you how concrete can be used in a kitchen (for surfaces other than the floor), regardless of the design style.

We can all agree that there is something exceptional about bringing a raw material into the kitchen, whether it’s wood or stone – well, concrete can flaunt a look that is equally fantastic, seeing as it can be styled up or coloured in numerous ways to fit in with your culinary space’s relevant look.

Let’s see what our options are…