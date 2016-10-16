​10 ideas to style up your front entrance (and impress the neighbours!)

You know what they say about first impressions. But we’re not just referring to you smiling and greeting guests warmly when they show up at your front door – we’re much more interested in what that front entrance of your house looks like.

Yes, it might be news to you, but that front door (and the entire entrance area, really) needs to be just as stylish and clean as the rest of your interiors, otherwise visitors’ first impressions of your home could be rather negative.

So, in the spirit of a stylish front entrance (and happy guests that don’t judge you or your house), let’s take a look at 10 tasteful ways in which your front door area can be styled up.