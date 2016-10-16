Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 ideas to style up your front entrance (and impress the neighbours!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
You know what they say about first impressions. But we’re not just referring to you smiling and greeting guests warmly when they show up at your front door – we’re much more interested in what that front entrance of your house looks like.

Yes, it might be news to you, but that front door (and the entire entrance area, really) needs to be just as stylish and clean as the rest of your interiors, otherwise visitors’ first impressions of your home could be rather negative.

So, in the spirit of a stylish front entrance (and happy guests that don’t judge you or your house), let’s take a look at 10 tasteful ways in which your front door area can be styled up.

1. A stone focal wall framed by some plants – now that’s how you greet your guests in style!

2. On the other hand, a small garden patch outside couldn’t hurt either.

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

3. This wall opening with some small plants beautifully frames the front entrance.

4. Pebbles, stones, bamboo, and some timber stepping surfaces for a tranquil Zen appearance.

5. Who says a water fountain by your entryway is too much? Certainly not us.

6. No need to clutter your front entrance with designs and embellishments – less is more, remember?

7. A textured wall with some strategically placed lights can really style up your front entrance.

8. Front steps clad in raw stone? Why ever not?

9. This modern entrance has just the right amount of tones and décor to make it seem calm and stylish.

10. Or how about an entire stone wall to announce where the front door is located?

Take a look at these 6 Perfect Front Door Materials to further enhance your entryway.

A surprisingly spacious 33 square metre home (that will steal your heart!)
Can you think of any other suggestions to style up a front entrance? By all means, share with us!

