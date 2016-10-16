​14 closet ideas perfect for your small bedroom

A small house equals small living space, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you should cut back on your love for nice things, particularly fashion. We know that a small bedroom doesn’t stand a chance of enjoying a spacious walk-in closet, but the great news is that you don’t need one! Even the smallest bedroom (with the tiniest closet/wardrobe) has some unused space that you’ve never thought of using – it’s just a matter of finding out where and how to use it to your advantage.

Fortunately, homify has done the research for you, meaning all you need to do is sit back, scroll on, and see which of our clever ideas can be used in your small bedroom (and closet) back home.