​14 closet ideas perfect for your small bedroom

Johannes van Graan
Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
A small house equals small living space, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you should cut back on your love for nice things, particularly fashion. We know that a small bedroom doesn’t stand a chance of enjoying a spacious walk-in closet, but the great news is that you don’t need one! Even the smallest bedroom (with the tiniest closet/wardrobe) has some unused space that you’ve never thought of using – it’s just a matter of finding out where and how to use it to your advantage.

Fortunately, homify has done the research for you, meaning all you need to do is sit back, scroll on, and see which of our clever ideas can be used in your small bedroom (and closet) back home.

1. De-clutter your space

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

First things first: get rid of the things you don’t wear anymore. Turn around all your hangers inside the closet so that the hooks point towards you (wrong way around). After wearing something, hang it the other way around. 

After six months, you’ll get a clear idea about which clothes you’re no longer wearing – move them to the donation bag to conjure up more space.

2. Make more space

Meble do stylowej willi w małopolsce, Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją

Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją

If you don’t have any space left in your teeny tiny bedroom closet, how about moving some of those clothes to the hallway closet, or the guest bedroom closet/wardrobe?

3. Be clever with storage options

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combine storage units to fit your different needs. Drawers can be used for folded items, hangers for dresses and suits, and boxes for shoes and other odds and ends.

4. See the light

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Add some lights to your closet so that you can see (and use) what’s in there. As they say: out of sight, out of mind!

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

5. Opt for a second rod

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

How about installing a second closet rod above your main one? This basically doubles your hanging space. Just add a stool or a reaching rod for easy access.

6. Sort by colour

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Colour-coding your closet can help make finding that particular blouse much easier. 

homify hint: Fold all knitted items to prevent hanger bumps. This includes sweaters, most t-shirts, and some blouses.

7. Stop the swinging

Каменный лофт, CO:interior
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

A small bedroom needs all the extra space it can get; thus, replace those traditional closet doors that swing out with curtains or hanging screens.

8. Hanging hooks

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

Hooks can help with a little extra storage/hanging space when hung inside your closet, like on the inside of the closet door.

9. Sort your shoes

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Use boxes, cubbies, tiered shelves, or a hanging organiser to get your shoes in order. 

homify hint: You can also keep your shoes organised somewhere else, like in a wine box under the bed.

10. Sorted by season

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

Make some extra room inside that small closet by storing out-of-season clothes in boxes in the linen closet or underneath the bed.

11. Stack those sweaters

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Picture this: a shelf or two, some stacked sweaters, with sweater dividers to keep them from toppling over. It works for many small bedrooms/closets, and it could work for yours too.

12. Get packing

Set of 3 Butterfly Vintage Suitcases ihearthomes
ihearthomes

Set of 3 Butterfly Vintage Suitcases

ihearthomes
ihearthomes
ihearthomes

Opt for suitcases which you can use elsewhere in the house (doubling up as coffee tables in the living room, for instance) to store out-of-season linens, blankets, or sweaters.

13. Make use of your entryway

Boot Warmer Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

Boot Warmer

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

Restrict what goes in your bedroom closet to dress shoes only, and move winter boots, rain boots, or other outdoor gear to the front hall closet (or mudroom closet, if you’re fortunate enough to have one).

14. An extra rack

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lastly, why not opt for an additional freestanding clothing rack? It doesn't take up much space at all, meaning you can easily place it in your bedroom corner or against an unused wall. 

But what if you’re stuck with a small bedroom without a closet or wardrobe? Well then, take a look at these: Alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.

Your own house in the blink of an eye - 6 amazing, small prefabricated houses
So, which of these ideas will you be trying out back home?

