​14 closet ideas perfect for your small bedroom

A small house equals small living space, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you should cut back on your love for nice things, particularly fashion. We know that a small bedroom doesn’t stand a chance of enjoying a spacious walk-in closet, but the great news is that you don’t need one! Even the smallest bedroom (with the tiniest closet/wardrobe) has some unused space that you’ve never thought of using – it’s just a matter of finding out where and how to use it to your advantage.
Fortunately, homify has done the research for you, meaning all you need to do is sit back, scroll on, and see which of our clever ideas can be used in your small bedroom (and closet) back home.
First things first: get rid of the things you don’t wear anymore. Turn around all your hangers inside the closet so that the hooks point towards you (wrong way around). After wearing something, hang it the other way around.
After six months, you’ll get a clear idea about which clothes you’re no longer wearing – move them to the donation bag to conjure up more space.
If you don’t have any space left in your teeny tiny bedroom closet, how about moving some of those clothes to the hallway closet, or the guest bedroom closet/wardrobe?
Combine storage units to fit your different needs. Drawers can be used for folded items, hangers for dresses and suits, and boxes for shoes and other odds and ends.
Add some lights to your closet so that you can see (and use) what’s in there. As they say: out of sight, out of mind!
From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.
How about installing a second closet rod above your main one? This basically doubles your hanging space. Just add a stool or a reaching rod for easy access.
Colour-coding your closet can help make finding that particular blouse much easier.
homify hint: Fold all knitted items to prevent hanger bumps. This includes sweaters, most t-shirts, and some blouses.
A small bedroom needs all the extra space it can get; thus, replace those traditional closet doors that swing out with curtains or hanging screens.
Hooks can help with a little extra storage/hanging space when hung inside your closet, like on the inside of the closet door.
Use boxes, cubbies, tiered shelves, or a hanging organiser to get your shoes in order.
homify hint: You can also keep your shoes organised somewhere else, like in a wine box under the bed.
Make some extra room inside that small closet by storing out-of-season clothes in boxes in the linen closet or underneath the bed.
Picture this: a shelf or two, some stacked sweaters, with sweater dividers to keep them from toppling over. It works for many small bedrooms/closets, and it could work for yours too.
Opt for suitcases which you can use elsewhere in the house (doubling up as coffee tables in the living room, for instance) to store out-of-season linens, blankets, or sweaters.
Restrict what goes in your bedroom closet to dress shoes only, and move winter boots, rain boots, or other outdoor gear to the front hall closet (or mudroom closet, if you’re fortunate enough to have one).
Lastly, why not opt for an additional freestanding clothing rack? It doesn't take up much space at all, meaning you can easily place it in your bedroom corner or against an unused wall.
But what if you’re stuck with a small bedroom without a closet or wardrobe? Well then, take a look at these: Alternative clothes storage ideas for those without a closet.