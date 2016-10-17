5 small yet fashionable kitchens!

In South Africa as urbanisation increases, homes are getting smaller and more compact. This means that our interior space is often limited.

This is why it is so important to have rooms in the house very smarty designed. This is where innovation from professionals works best!

A small, compact room doesn't have to compromise on style or sophistication, however.

In fact, as we will see as we explore this useful ideabook, compact rooms and style collide—even in the kitchen! A kitchen is often the room where we need the most space, which is why you'll be delighted by these five examples below that show how functional and trend can work together.

Let's take a look!