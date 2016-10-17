5 small yet fashionable kitchens!

In South Africa as urbanisation increases, homes are getting smaller and more compact. This means that our interior space is often limited.
This is why it is so important to have rooms in the house very smarty designed. This is where innovation from professionals works best!
A small, compact room doesn't have to compromise on style or sophistication, however.
In fact, as we will see as we explore this useful ideabook, compact rooms and style collide—even in the kitchen! A kitchen is often the room where we need the most space, which is why you'll be delighted by these five examples below that show how functional and trend can work together.
Let's take a look!
A dining room and kitchen that merge creates the ultimate place where family and friends can gather.
In this design, we can see how a kitchen counter leads onto a dining room table, which makes this area of the home look very big.
Above the eye line, there is also an open set of shelves, where kitchen items can be stored neatly, while taking up vertical space. This takes away space pressures from the square metres available.
This space also features stylish eye-catching decor items and photographs that represent memories. This creates a very unique and charming space, packed with personality, which makes for a very creative and inspired kitchen.
The connection between the kitchen and the dining area also makes for a much more social and interactive area, where family and friends can chat to the chef while he or she cooks.
These designers have worked with a very narrow space to create a truly compact and stylish kitchen in a minimalist design.
They've added large windows to the space to ensure that this room is flooded with natural light. This is further enhanced by the white tones and the pastel colours in the form of the linoleum flooring. This is a very refreshing look and feel!
Even the appliances in this space are bright and light, with everything fitting into this narrow space perfectly.
If you have a small kitchen, you'll also be interested in these: 8 clever ways to improve storage in the kitchen.
This small kitchen, designed by Dwarf, features a sink and stove in a compact kitchen island. The kitchen island also features plenty of storage space as well as a grill, showing how functionality can be present in one, single space.
Have a look at these other kitchen islands to treasure to see what we mean.
The wooden counter top matches the wooden ceiling beams, working in harmony with the black finishes that we see throughout the rest of the home. The use of wood throughout this space creates a sense of unity between the kitchen and the rest of the living area, making the entire room feel that much bigger and more expansive.
Don't you love this stylish design?
In this simple home, we can see that this kitchen has been placed in quite an unusual spot. Usually the trend is to put it in the corner of the room, but in this house the designers have dared to put the kitchen in the middle of the space!
This compact and modern kitchen features fabulous storage space, keeping this small area looking neat and tidy. There is also a little dining area on the other side of the wall, which completes this very stylish yet neat look and feel.
While the predominant material here is wood, the designers have added vivid colours in the form of the cushions on the dining room chairs.
Don't you think the kitchen looks a little bit like a DJ booth?
When you are squeezing a lot of things into a kitchen, it's important to align the colours to create a uniform space that looks light, spacious and bright.
Here the kitchen is made up of blue-grey tones with natural wood, which brings in an individual country look and feel. This is further emphasised by the antique metal appliances.
Opt for timeless colours that will enhance the light in your kitchen, making for a warm and cosy space.