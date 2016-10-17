From rundown to a modern masterpiece (perfect for the family!)

Architect professionals RK Next Architects have a real treat in store for us today in the form of a before and after that will truly take your breath away.

This home used to be an old-fashioned and unattractive home that went out of style with the dark ages. As we will see, it was in serious need of a breath of fresh air. This is exactly what the designers gave it!

The designers have risen to this renovation challenge, creating a modern space that is far beyond ordinary. With a minimalist design and a few quirky and stylish twists, this is a home that certainly turns heads.

So let's see just how these designers managed to achieve such a fabulous result!