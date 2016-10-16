Have you ever considered living in a prefab home? A place where you can retire in comfort without worrying about an expensive and unaffordable bond? Well, in this Ideabook we visit 6 amazing yet very different prefab homes, each contemporary and stylish, in its own right. The houses are charming, filled with character and elegant design, while also being a comfortable and relaxing space. Prefabricated houses are known for their durability, energy efficiency and overall affordability, so if you are considering an easy to build home option, then continue reading, because we might just convince you to choose this alternative modern accommodation.