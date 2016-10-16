Have you ever considered living in a prefab home? A place where you can retire in comfort without worrying about an expensive and unaffordable bond? Well, in this Ideabook we visit 6 amazing yet very different prefab homes, each contemporary and stylish, in its own right. The houses are charming, filled with character and elegant design, while also being a comfortable and relaxing space. Prefabricated houses are known for their durability, energy efficiency and overall affordability, so if you are considering an easy to build home option, then continue reading, because we might just convince you to choose this alternative modern accommodation.
This stylish home is light and easy to transport, which is probably one of the most fantastic features of a prefabricated home. Not only do you have a stylish living space, but it can also be easily dismantled and move to an alternative space. The wooden home features a variety of colours, and although is rather compact in size, it includes a living room, kitchen, bathroom and small bedroom.
If you like the idea of a country cottage, but aren’t willing to pay the price, then this charming living space, that is less than 40 square metres in area has a comfortable traditional effect. The exterior walls are constructed from wood, but the elegant use of blue is absolutely eye-catching and attractive. This home may be small, but it has a living area, kitchen, bathroom and even a bedroom with a double bed.
A cabin in the woods sounds like the ideal place to relax and unwind. But, did you know that there are prefab options for cabins too? This simple cabin is a diminutive 25 square metres in area, and will be a good fit for a single person or young couple with no kids. A design such as this will also be an awesome extension to an existing home and is made from alpine and pine wood, while the interior is lined with sheets of plasterboard. This small home even has a mezzanine level, although you’ll never say from the exterior.
There are so many types of prefab homes to choose from that you don’t need to be limited by size, shape or material. This prefabricated house is lovely, large and so bright and welcoming. The structure is built from wood and glass segment and is the perfect form of modern architecture. This home fits perfectly into a lovely green landscape, and the architects ensured that the large windows would welcome fresh air and sunshine into the space.
A container home is a special yet stylish form of the prefab house. It may be created from an old shipping container, but this renewed and repurposed project is so comfortable and elegant if done properly. This interior of this featured home was coated in timber, adding a bit more personality to the house.
The last home we visit today is about 75 square metres in area, but the minimalist exterior makes it so much more fashionable and attractive. The house features a spacious living room, kitchen and dining room, as well as three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Who would’ve thought that container living can be this fantastic. This is: A surprisingly low cost home in Pretoria.