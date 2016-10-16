Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Your own house in the blink of an eye—6 amazing, small prefabricated houses

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever considered living in a prefab home? A place where you can retire in comfort without worrying about an expensive and unaffordable bond? Well, in this Ideabook we visit 6 amazing yet very different prefab homes, each contemporary and stylish, in its own right. The houses are charming, filled with character and elegant design, while also being a comfortable and relaxing space. Prefabricated houses are known for their durability, energy efficiency and overall affordability, so if you are considering an easy to build home option, then continue reading, because we might just convince you to choose this alternative modern accommodation.

1. Contemporary living

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

This stylish home is light and easy to transport, which is probably one of the most fantastic features of a prefabricated home. Not only do you have a stylish living space, but it can also be easily dismantled and move to an alternative space. The wooden home features a variety of colours, and although is rather compact in size, it includes a living room, kitchen, bathroom and small bedroom.

2. Some tradition

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

If you like the idea of a country cottage, but aren’t willing to pay the price, then this charming living space, that is less than 40 square metres in area has a comfortable traditional effect. The exterior walls are constructed from wood, but the elegant use of blue is absolutely eye-catching and attractive. This home may be small, but it has a living area, kitchen, bathroom and even a bedroom with a double bed.

3. Modern and wood

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

A cabin in the woods sounds like the ideal place to relax and unwind. But, did you know that there are prefab options for cabins too? This simple cabin is a diminutive 25 square metres in area, and will be a good fit for a single person or young couple with no kids. A design such as this will also be an awesome extension to an existing home and is made from alpine and pine wood, while the interior is lined with sheets of plasterboard. This small home even has a mezzanine level, although you’ll never say from the exterior.

4. Large and inviting

House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

House W

Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH
Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH

There are so many types of prefab homes to choose from that you don’t need to be limited by size, shape or material. This prefabricated house is lovely, large and so bright and welcoming. The structure is built from wood and glass segment and is the perfect form of modern architecture. This home fits perfectly into a lovely green landscape, and the architects ensured that the large windows would welcome fresh air and sunshine into the space.

5. A container project

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Patios
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

A container home is a special yet stylish form of the prefab house. It may be created from an old shipping container, but this renewed and repurposed project is so comfortable and elegant if done properly. This interior of this featured home was coated in timber, adding a bit more personality to the house.

6. Minimalist home

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

The last home we visit today is about 75 square metres in area, but the minimalist exterior makes it so much more fashionable and attractive. The house features a spacious living room, kitchen and dining room, as well as three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Who would’ve thought that container living can be this fantastic. This is: A surprisingly low cost home in Pretoria.

13 modern wall decor ideas
Would you consider a prefab home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks