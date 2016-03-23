6 common DIY home decor mistakes

If you are someone that loves the idea of DIY home projects, but you don’t always get it right, then this Ideabook is perfect for you. If you are an amateur handyman or visit Pinterest often for ideas, that you think have some flaws, this Ideabook will show you how to overcome those DIY mistakes, and make your next home project a fantastic success. You may be following the instructions to the tee, but due to lack of knowledge, you might have missed something, and your project is not as successful as you wanted.

Here's some of the most common mistakes and how to overcome them, with the help of homify of course!