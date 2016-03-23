6 common DIY home decor mistakes

If you are someone that loves the idea of DIY home projects, but you don’t always get it right, then this Ideabook is perfect for you. If you are an amateur handyman or visit Pinterest often for ideas, that you think have some flaws, this Ideabook will show you how to overcome those DIY mistakes, and make your next home project a fantastic success. You may be following the instructions to the tee, but due to lack of knowledge, you might have missed something, and your project is not as successful as you wanted.
Here's some of the most common mistakes and how to overcome them, with the help of homify of course!
You you’ve decided to do the tiling of your bathroom yourself, but there is some mortar residue that you cannot seem to get rid of. You can clean this with warm water, or if you’re really having trouble, then mix some water and vinegar in a 50/50 solution. For dry mortar stairs, remove the residue with a putty knife, but be careful not to damage the tiles in the process.
Tip: Place masking tape along the walls, like one would do before painting.
You’ve just completed painting the walls in a room, and it looks amazing. But, after the paint dries you realise that the colour is different. You can fix the problem by going for another coat of paint. Or go for a large painting to cover the wall, and reduce the colour and effect.
Tip: First test the paint on an isolated area in the room, leave it to dry. You will get a sense of the final colour before painting the entire room.
There may be lumps on the walls after a recent coat of paint, as a result of excess paint on the wall. This can be removed with a cloth is the paint is still wet, or once the paint has dried the lamps can be removed by rubbing putty over it. However, it is important to do so cautiously so as not to damage the paint. If these methods were unsuccessful, then consider using an abrasive to remove the lumps, and then painting the surface again once smooth.
Tip: Professionals advise you to clean the wall before painting it and remove all excess paint and bubbles that appeared over time.
So you’ve attempted to make a hole in the floor to hang a new painting, but the hole is bigger than you wanted. Well, you can fix it by adding some putty or white cement, then a layer of primer as well as two layers of paint to solve the problem. However, if the hole is larger than 2sm, you will need to place self-adhesive fiberglass to completely cover the area, and then place some putty over the sticker with a putty knife, repeat the process and leave to dry. Use some sand paper to get rid of the excess, place the putty again, then dry and go at it with sand paper again. Add a layer of primer and then paint the wall.
Tip: Use a nail or fisher plug, they are made to carry a certain weight and often heavy objects without damaging the wall.
This is a popular décor mistake of the 80’s. But as much as you like the idea of different colours in the home, it is important to have some synergy in the décor. Go for neutral colours so you can mix and match vibrant accessories without overwhelming any space, whether it’s the living room, bedroom or even the dining room.
Tip: The home needs a correlation of décor, go for a dark beige living room, and a kitchen with a similar colour palette, and if you’re really daring then a bright focal wall is a vibrant choice.
If you have made your own curtains, then you need to carefully consider a fabric that doesn’t shrink. If the fabric is too short after you have washed it, you will need to add an extra piece of the same fabric to the bottom, without the add-on looking too visible.
Tip: Wash the fabric before you sew the curtain. If it shrinks you'll be able to make the measurement adjustments before any cutting has been done.