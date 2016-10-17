This couple created their home with love in mind (and a great braai, of course… )

In this edition of homify 360, we get inspired by the idea of a lovely stone holiday home. The panoramic views of its mountain location, sensational style and rustic setting makes this home a superb choice for a comfortable family vacation. This home offers stunning décor, excellent facilities and is surrounded by a gorgeous green garden for simple outdoor relaxation. The architects of this chalet style home are unbelievably talented, and we cannot wait to show your more!
The exterior of this home strictly makes use of two materials, stone and wood. The rural mountain environment adds to the beauty of this house. While the natural environment creates a space where the home can blend into. The semi-open spaces, glass ceiling and comfortable, cosy environment allows the outdoors of this house, to be an extension of the indoor living spaces.
This home is simple, stylish and functional, with a chic interior design element. The living room has a modern finish, with a wooden ceiling adding a rural element, and a fantastic fireplace providing warmth on the chilliest of days.
From this image you can see that simplicity and comfortable is at the forefront of this home design. The space enjoys a lot of natural light, adding to this cosy environment throughout the day, while the modern furniture is a perfect décor choice for this dignified interior.
Spending your free time of vacation, doesn’t mean you should forget about a lovely kitchen. This space is functional and practical, the use of materials such as wood creates a comfortable element, while the ergonomic design and quality materials adds to the sophistication of this home away from home.
No holiday is complete without a lovely sauna or spa experience. Imagine that you’re in an amazing resort as you take in the steam of the hot air, or opt for a massage in the Jacuzzi after an intense cardio workout. This space is sensational just for its magnificent mountain scenery, you may just end up staring into the abyss instead.
And when the sun comes out on a beautiful day in the mountains, there's no better way to spend your time. Go for a swim in your very own pool and enjoy the beautiful views, but remember to cover the pool again once you're done. The pool will get filled with leaves and sand, meaning you'll need to clean it again soon.