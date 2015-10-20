Beauty and balance

Welcome to the West Lake Hills Residence, situated in Austin, Texas. This striking and bold home was imagined and brought about by the distinguished American architects, Specht Harpman with the goal of accommodating the ancient oak trees on the property, and integrating the design with its surroundings. The structure of the house weaves around the trees and is enveloped in the shade of its canopy. The natural influence of the house's surrounds is clearly evident in it's design, with its homage to earthen elements and assimilation with the environment around it.

Join us for a journey around and in this spectacular house, since it can be assured that the interiors are as impressive as its façade. Let's take a look!