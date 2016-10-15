Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 fantastic bathrooms to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Loading admin actions …

In order to achieve interior-design beauty, whether it’s creating something from scratch, applying some touch-ups to an existing space, or treating an outdated room to a full-fledged makeover, one needs to indulge in some research. And it is our opinion that there is no such thing as too much inspiration.

With that in mind, we thought we’d treat you, our devoted readers, to some of our most beautiful and stylishly created bathrooms to show you what is possible. And if that bathroom of yours back home is due for some touch-ups, then think of these 15 examples as pure and genius inspiration.

What will work for you? Only you can decide…  

Enjoy!

1. See how stylish a huge amount of natural wood can look.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

2. Mediterranean-style tiles can add some colour and pattern to an existing space.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

3. How about treating your shower to a private garden view?

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

4. This chunky stone wall is just so bold and dramatic – we love it!

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

5. Marble for a focal wall? Why ever not?

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

6. A counter that lights up adds a fabulous futuristic touch to this small bathroom.

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Losanto Arquitectos

Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos

From lighting designers to interior decorators, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Clever use of a vanity makes this weird corner totally usable.

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

8. See how something as simple as a mirror can be sleek and striking?

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimal style Bathroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

9. For a timeless look that will always be in style, opt for a monochrome touch.

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimal style Bathroom Tiles Grey
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

10. We love the jovial tones and curvy design that takes control of this fun-loving space.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

11. You can always rely on timber and stone (and plants) for a natural-feeling space.

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Industrial meets chic in this stylish space, and we just love how the floor lighting adds the perfect touch of glamour.

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

13. Fancy some contrast? Then how about combining traditional tiles with wood cladding, as shown here?

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern bathroom
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

14. These subway tiles (in an off-white tone) add the perfect amount of pattern without being too busy.

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern bathroom
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

15. Multiple shower jets in your spacious shower? Come one, you deserve it!

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

For some more bathroom inspiration, take a look at these: Shower designs worth singing about.

​The bathroom that went from glum to glam
Which of these designs will you be copying in your bathroom back home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks