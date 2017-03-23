How to DIY decorate a flat

Where do I start with the DIY, you may ask. Or I am not creative at all, I can't do any of these things. Even if you don't know how to do it, you can always learn. This is what is nice about DIY – you learn new techniques as well as having a lot of fun.

Before you say you don't know where to start, figure out what it is that you want to change in the flat. Some people go big and decide to do the entire place, others might be a bit more cautious and say, all right, one project and we see how that goes.

If you don't know how to DIY, a good place to start is finding out if you have a friend that do these things. They might be able to help you and it is a bit more bonding time. Secondly, if that does not work is there a lot of tutorials on the internet, telling exactly how to make that project you want to.