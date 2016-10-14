​The bathroom that went from glum to glam

Not all of us were born to be expert interior designers. That is why some inspiration and style-approved tips are in order to help us achieve beautiful spaces, whether it be a kitchen, a hallway, a garden, or even your child’s playroom (yes, here on homify we focus on the small things too).
Today on ‘before and after’, we take a look at a recent project completed by architectural firm Urban Dwellers Design Studio, located in Johannesburg. They were presented with a small, cramped, and totally outdated bathroom that was in severe need of both style and space. But what seemed like a daunting task was turned into a creative challenge, and it wasn’t long before the owners of this house got treated to a fabulous new bathroom space.
But first up: the ‘before’ pics!
Clutter was a big problem in this space, but it wasn’t the only one. Those gooey brown tiles went out of style pretty much when the 1980s ended; and the mosaic countertop wasn’t doing anything to remedy the situation.
And is it just us, or was a little bit more light in order here too?
No amount of bubbles could have transformed this bathtub into a tranquil and peaceful spot. And that specific caramel brown is a most unbecoming colour choice for the modern and contemporary bathroom of today.
What’s more, the hastily hung-up towels make us think of a washing line instead of a beautiful bathroom.
The transformation is complete and the stylish results are in! The designers opted for freestanding fittings, light colours, and bigger (and better) windows – all of which make the new bathroom seem quite unrecognisable from the ‘before’ space.
The vanity now flaunts a ‘blue chill’ tone which, together with the white wall tiles, makes the entire room feel deliciously light and airy.
And we just have to mention the beautiful rolled-up towels which add a spa/hotel vibe to the bathroom – so easy to attain, and it frees up so much space.
The homeowners also got treated to a terrific frameless shower, with a tile-wall surface in a sea-foam blue stylishly demanding attention. The new and improved windows also let in a fabulous amount of natural light, ensuring the dark and gloomy corners from before is a thing of the past.
And we love, love, LOVE the new flooring; wood look-alike tiles which add a bit of contrast to the entire space.
Out with the ugly caramel, and in with the sleek white – we are, of course, referring to the bathtub. Now that is a much more appropriate spot to relax in after a long, hard day.
The existing door also got treated to a new glass surface, letting in some more light and a garden view.
Definitely a tremendous makeover that has us just a little bit green with envy!
