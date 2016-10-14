Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The bathroom that went from glum to glam

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Residential Bathroom refurbishment, Urban Dwellers Design Studio Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Loading admin actions …

Not all of us were born to be expert interior designers. That is why some inspiration and style-approved tips are in order to help us achieve beautiful spaces, whether it be a kitchen, a hallway, a garden, or even your child’s playroom (yes, here on homify we focus on the small things too). 

Today on ‘before and after’, we take a look at a recent project completed by architectural firm Urban Dwellers Design Studio, located in Johannesburg. They were presented with a small, cramped, and totally outdated bathroom that was in severe need of both style and space. But what seemed like a daunting task was turned into a creative challenge, and it wasn’t long before the owners of this house got treated to a fabulous new bathroom space.

But first up: the ‘before’ pics!

Before: the cluttered vanity

View of vanity before Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

View of vanity before

Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

Clutter was a big problem in this space, but it wasn’t the only one. Those gooey brown tiles went out of style pretty much when the 1980s ended; and the mosaic countertop wasn’t doing anything to remedy the situation. 

And is it just us, or was a little bit more light in order here too?

Before: the ugly bath

View of bath before Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

View of bath before

Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

No amount of bubbles could have transformed this bathtub into a tranquil and peaceful spot. And that specific caramel brown is a most unbecoming colour choice for the modern and contemporary bathroom of today. 

What’s more, the hastily hung-up towels make us think of a washing line instead of a beautiful bathroom.

After: the new vanity

View of new vanity Urban Dwellers Design Studio Vanity,on counter basins
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

View of new vanity

Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

The transformation is complete and the stylish results are in! The designers opted for freestanding fittings, light colours, and bigger (and better) windows – all of which make the new bathroom seem quite unrecognisable from the ‘before’ space. 

The vanity now flaunts a ‘blue chill’ tone which, together with the white wall tiles, makes the entire room feel deliciously light and airy. 

And we just have to mention the beautiful rolled-up towels which add a spa/hotel vibe to the bathroom – so easy to attain, and it frees up so much space.

After: the fabulous shower

View of completed shower area Urban Dwellers Design Studio Shower
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

View of completed shower area

Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

The homeowners also got treated to a terrific frameless shower, with a tile-wall surface in a sea-foam blue stylishly demanding attention. The new and improved windows also let in a fabulous amount of natural light, ensuring the dark and gloomy corners from before is a thing of the past. 

And we love, love, LOVE the new flooring; wood look-alike tiles which add a bit of contrast to the entire space.

After: the freestanding bath

View after remodel Urban Dwellers Design Studio Freestanding bath,'
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

View after remodel

Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Urban Dwellers Design Studio

Out with the ugly caramel, and in with the sleek white – we are, of course, referring to the bathtub. Now that is a much more appropriate spot to relax in after a long, hard day. 

The existing door also got treated to a new glass surface, letting in some more light and a garden view.

Definitely a tremendous makeover that has us just a little bit green with envy! 

Just in case you require some more visual beauty, we have 15 small bathroom renovations to inspire you. Take a look!

A small apartment with more than enough room!
Our comments section is just for you – so tell us your thoughts on this bathroom renovation.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks