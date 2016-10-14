​The bathroom that went from glum to glam

Not all of us were born to be expert interior designers. That is why some inspiration and style-approved tips are in order to help us achieve beautiful spaces, whether it be a kitchen, a hallway, a garden, or even your child’s playroom (yes, here on homify we focus on the small things too).

Today on ‘before and after’, we take a look at a recent project completed by architectural firm Urban Dwellers Design Studio, located in Johannesburg. They were presented with a small, cramped, and totally outdated bathroom that was in severe need of both style and space. But what seemed like a daunting task was turned into a creative challenge, and it wasn’t long before the owners of this house got treated to a fabulous new bathroom space.

But first up: the ‘before’ pics!