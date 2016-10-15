20 3D facades that will inspire you do build your dream home

When planning a home, there are many ways to collate ideas and find a style/project that you're happy with and ready to go ahead with. One of those methods is via 3D modelling. Through these specific 3D render, you can visualise exactly how your finished house could potentially look—at least in terms of the structure itself. The goal via this project is to provide some perspectives and ideas that will more or less resemble a finished house. In many cases, renders are far from the true reality but in this case, we've attempted to assemble some of the most realistic options for your perusal.

Throughout this selection of houses, you'll see a selection of materials, textures and colours to choose from in terms of your own style, design and planning. It's all about having options, after all.