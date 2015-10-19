8 great ways to furnish your home with glass!

If there is a miracle material in architecture and design, glass is certainly a top candidate. This versatile substance has innumerable practical, technological and aesthetic uses. It is favoured by architects, builders and interior designers because of its strength, flexibility, visual appeal and ease of maintenance. What's more, it can be effortlessly incorporated into any home in a number of ways.
Although classically transparent, contemporary glass elements can take on many shapes and forms, adapted specifically to the purpose for which it is to be used. It is invariable used for windows in houses and often for tableware and decoration, but there a various ways to incorporate this many-sided material in contemporary homes. Here we will look at just a few.
The use of glass in the structure of buildings is ever-increasing and has become closely associated with modern designs. Glass roofs or ceilings are also gaining popularity in contemporary times.
Using glass panes for the roof of a home is a luxurious and elegant move that opens up the space, creates depth, and brings in the maximum amount of natural light into the home. All the benefits of windows are now extended, yet a glass roof still allows for a higher level of privacy, whereas larger windows or glass walls can feel a bit too exposing to neighbours.
With the right type of glass and effective installation, this is a wonderful way to open up a home to its surroundings—the fleeting clouds in the day and the charm of stars during the night—without harming temperature control.
Glass floors can make many people feel quite nervous—the illusion of walking on nothing or the assumed fragility of the material can be disconcerting. This can be easily overcome if looking to install a glass floor, which is great news, since it is a tasteful design element which has numerable advantages—it is stylish, adds depth to a space, and breaks down barriers where so desired.
A glass floor does not have to be imposing or alarming, since it can be incorporated with other materials and only take up a section of the entire floor. This will appease nervous inhabitants, but still allow for an elegant addition, especially in minimalist design. It is a clever way to add flair to a room with little embellishment or effort.
Glass panes are often used these days for interior and exterior walls, but there are other ways to employ the material for this purpose. Glass tiles come in various sizes, forms and colours, creating endless possibilities. It is a glamorous solution that can be adapted to several space. This wonderful wall covering is ideally suited to bathrooms though, due to its shimmering appearance and clean finish. If installation of smaller tiles seems daunting, there is no need to fret, since it comes in larger sheets which will be much easier to apply.
Glass has a reputation of being fragile and easily breakable. Modern manufacturing methods has ensured that this no longer has to be case. The use of a combination of elements and minerals in the making of glass can alter its strength, clarity and various other physical properties.
Glass furniture is a tasteful option which can suit many different styles and spaces. It adds a graceful twist to modern and classic pieces of furniture,which can consist completely of the material or incorporate some glass elements alongside wood, steel, textiles or synthetics.
A subtle yet attractive choice is glass tabletops, especially if the legs are well-designed. This will allow for a clean, adaptable piece of furniture that will not take up much visual space in a room.
Glass is already included in the basic design of any light bulb, making it prolific in all homes. This does not, however, have to be the end of the glass-light relationship. Light shades and lighting designs have included the use of glass for many years and it is still a popular material.
From the classic glass orb to re-purposed mason jars, the choices are limitless. This might be intimidating, since choosing the right lighting design for a home can require much time and effort in investigating possibilities. Fortunately the multitude of options can also simplify the process of finding something conducive to the style of any specific home. There are, of course, many great professionals who can provide informed guidance in choosing the best glass lighting product for anyone's preference.
Glassware and catering has gone hand-in-hand for a very long time. Delicate pieces of glass crockery and drink ware has been synonymous with fine dining and lavish banquets. Now glass is much more accessible in everyday life to be used as tableware, providing elegance with affordability.
Although glass table- and drink ware are ubiquitous in most homes, there are still creative and elegant ways to make use of it. Various different designs and colours are available, and altered glass production processes can ensure strength and use in varying temperatures. Glass pieces can also be used without binding the room to a certain style or colour scheme.
Historically, glass has been a coveted material in homes and due to its fragility and expense, a status symbol. The opulent history of glass decorations has a lasting influence on how it is perceived and the ambiance it brings to a room. It is thus an simple and (now) affordable way to bring sophistication to a room.
Vases, ashtrays and sculptures are just some of the objects which can be beautified by choosing a glass option. Because of the various forms and colours available, several glass pieces can also be included without overdoing it.
Appliances are not the first use for glass that everyone thinks of when it comes to household items. If there's one thing that we have learned in this ideabook though, it's that glass is endlessly versatile. Its inherent elegance and usefulness makes glass a good candidate to innovatively incorporate into a number of household appliances.
Modern gas or electric fireplaces often incorporate reinforced glass coverings, which increases it aesthetic appeal while ensuring safety. This will provide classic heating in a safe, modern and stylish format.
