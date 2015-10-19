8 great ways to furnish your home with glass!

If there is a miracle material in architecture and design, glass is certainly a top candidate. This versatile substance has innumerable practical, technological and aesthetic uses. It is favoured by architects, builders and interior designers because of its strength, flexibility, visual appeal and ease of maintenance. What's more, it can be effortlessly incorporated into any home in a number of ways.

Although classically transparent, contemporary glass elements can take on many shapes and forms, adapted specifically to the purpose for which it is to be used. It is invariable used for windows in houses and often for tableware and decoration, but there a various ways to incorporate this many-sided material in contemporary homes. Here we will look at just a few.