A Cape Town apartment with beautiful views of the city

Cutting-edge style and contemporary design – those are the keywords we use to describe these interiors. Neutral tones take control of the colour palette, yet a handful of bright hues are also added to the mix for some striking beauty.

Although not huge in size, this little apartment certainly knows how to be practical with its limited legroom. Using an open-plan design, the architects managed to cram a kitchen, living room, and dining space together, with all three areas blending beautifully together, yet also separated ever so slightly via the choice of furniture and space.

