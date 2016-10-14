A Cape Town apartment with beautiful views of the city

From house to mansion and from garden cottage to penthouse, homify 360° most definitely keeps it interesting by providing you with a range of varied residences each and every day. Today’s discovery comes to us from Woodstock, Cape Town – a structure known as The Iron Works. It is a mixed-use development structure that comprises one level of retail stores (on the ground floor), three levels of parking, and five levels of residential apartments.
Designed by architectural firm Objek, these residential apartments flaunt a stunning look of modern design and contemporary taste.
Let’s take a look!
Cutting-edge style and contemporary design – those are the keywords we use to describe these interiors. Neutral tones take control of the colour palette, yet a handful of bright hues are also added to the mix for some striking beauty.
Although not huge in size, this little apartment certainly knows how to be practical with its limited legroom. Using an open-plan design, the architects managed to cram a kitchen, living room, and dining space together, with all three areas blending beautifully together, yet also separated ever so slightly via the choice of furniture and space.
What could be a better view than a cityscape with the harbour and stretched-out ocean in the background? Generous windows and glass doors allow for a decent amount of natural light to flood indoors, while also treating the owners to a spectacular view.
Notice the floating shelves on the right side, ensuring adequate storage space for a range of kitchen accessories and utensils.
Thanks to this top view of the apartment’s 3-dimensional design, we can see how the floor plan is laid out. The architects made use of an elongated layout, managing to neatly fit in a bedroom and bathroom without any of the rooms seeming cluttered or cramped.
And look: there was even some space left over for a modest little balcony on the right side. Where else would one want to relax with a glass of wine, courtesy of one of the numerous wine farms in Cape Town?
We close off our quick tour with a look at The Iron Works’ exterior side – a beautiful structure that flaunts a modern-meets-industrial look. Thanks to the abundance of glass used, the upper floors (where the apartments are located) become glowing embers at night, lighting up the entire building, as well as the street.
Now that is city-living done in style!
