A perfect little family home (with a patio you'll fall in love with!)

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands to get a bit of inspiration in the form of a gorgeous country cottage that takes on mansion dimensions, while based on a beautiful, flowing river.

Designed by architect professionals Building Design Architecture, this home is a wonderful example of how architecture and nature can collide as well as how beauty and functionality work in harmony.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will also see how a modern look and feel can merge with a rustic, country style. This home is proof that architecture and design are more than functional tools. They are pieces of art.