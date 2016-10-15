A perfect little family home (with a patio you'll fall in love with!)

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands to get a bit of inspiration in the form of a gorgeous country cottage that takes on mansion dimensions, while based on a beautiful, flowing river.
Designed by architect professionals Building Design Architecture, this home is a wonderful example of how architecture and nature can collide as well as how beauty and functionality work in harmony.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will also see how a modern look and feel can merge with a rustic, country style. This home is proof that architecture and design are more than functional tools. They are pieces of art.
From the front of the house, you can see how the designers have achieved that beautiful country look and feel. By going for a very traditional country-style structure with thatched roofing and white plastered walls, the result is a very charming home that looks like it comes out of a fairytale.
The home is rather grand though, with its sweeping lawn, lush bushes and large glass windows and doors that open the house up onto the exterior space. The little chimneys are just the cherry on top.
The designers had a lot of space to work with and have utilised it well, allowing the architecture to integrate with the beautiful nature that it rests in.
In this angle of the house, we can see how there is a paved area, for cars and other vehicles to be parked. This is very practical, ensuring that the lawn does not get ruined by cars and people walking in and out of the house.
A driveway is always a great addition to a home, creating a durable place for foot traffic and vehicles. It also clearly points out the way to the front door, creating a warm and welcoming entrance.
This driveway design is flawless with its clear pathways and interspersing of natural vegetation. A well-organised exterior space only serves to enhance the look and feel of a home.
The outside of the home is delightfully rustic and country-style, the interior design is very modern and sophisticated.
The living room features a neutral colour palette with light wooden floors and white walls. This is enhanced by the plush purple rug and sandy beige L-shaped sofa. The fact that this space is filled with natural light makes it even that much more appealing, warm and inviting.
In this room we can clearly see how comfort and style work together. This is a very stylish space that has more than enough space for cuddling on the sofa, playing games around the coffee table and reading books and watching films.
The dining room features a very edgy, classy and sophisticated design with a very funky chandelier that hangs over the gorgeous wooden dining room table.
Dining room lighting is crucial to a good design, bringing ambiance and mood to the room. Here we can see how the designers have doubled up a functional item with a design item, with the chandelier looking like a piece of art!
The table and chairs are very simple, yet very classy!
A modern home is dependent on the little details that transform it from four walls into a cosy and homely space.
In the hallways, we can see that the designers have not let any space go untouched. A beautiful wooden table rests next to two over-sized white pots, which bring a very savvy look and feel to the area. Little pieces of artwork further enhance the hallway.
Hallways are often overlooked as spaces that simply connect rooms, but here we can see that they can truly be utilised for interior design and decor. Large glass windows also ensure that the hallway isn't dark or gloomy.
If we head to the main bedroom, we can see that it is spacious, light and bright.
While there is no furniture in it as of yet, the high ceilings and utilisation of soft dimming lights throughout create a very warm and peaceful nook that would melt away any stresses instantly.
The designers have also gone for natural light in this area too, flooding the space thanks to the large glass windows. The light wooden floors and white walls enhance this beautiful lighting, making for a cocoon-like effect.
The designers have opened the interior of the home up onto beautiful terraces, connecting the interior spaces with the exterior spaces seamlessly.
In this image, we can see how the terraces feature comfortable and cosy furniture, transforming these outside areas into outdoor living spaces. This is great for entertaining outside, among the lush trees and succulent plants.
The terraces open up onto a stone courtyard, which features well-pruned hedges. Nature doubles up as artwork in this impressive design.
And finally, we get a view of the river!
This is where the home rests, with wonderful views of the river. Thus the designers had a focal point to work with, making their job that much easier.
Working with the surrounding wilderness is always a big advantage when it comes to architecture, design and decor. It gives the home a purpose.
In this project, we can see just how well the designers have done with this concept, creating a home that is simply breathtaking.
