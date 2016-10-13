The beautiful Cape Town home with a cosy patio

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise. Today’s discovery is a delightful example of the minimalist style, and it’s located right here in good ol’ South Africa (Cape Town, to be exact). But although this discovery is an artistic rendering instead of the finalised building, it is still good to see what our local architectural talent is capable of—Two Five Five Architects, in this case.

Featuring a fabulous courtyard serving as the heart of the home, this minimalist-style house was designed right around it. In addition, the abode also provides a fantastic view of the adjoining dam, as well as multiple sliding screens to block off the western sun should those South African rays prove to be a bit too hot to handle.

Want to see for yourself?