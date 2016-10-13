The beautiful Cape Town home with a cosy patio

With homify 360°, we make it our mission to bring you daily discoveries of architectural wonders worldwide, whether modern, rustic, industrial, contemporary, or otherwise. Today’s discovery is a delightful example of the minimalist style, and it’s located right here in good ol’ South Africa (Cape Town, to be exact). But although this discovery is an artistic rendering instead of the finalised building, it is still good to see what our local architectural talent is capable of—Two Five Five Architects, in this case.
Featuring a fabulous courtyard serving as the heart of the home, this minimalist-style house was designed right around it. In addition, the abode also provides a fantastic view of the adjoining dam, as well as multiple sliding screens to block off the western sun should those South African rays prove to be a bit too hot to handle.
Want to see for yourself?
We kick off with a look at the house’s backyard, where a superb combination of nature and man-made structures flaunt a deliciously stylish look – see how the neutral tones of the structure contrast with the lush greens and blues of the lawn, trees, pool, and sky.
The house boasts a rather unique look. An intermingling of flat cubes in an array of neutral tones form the structure, some in concrete form, others in glass, and others made from metal.
And we just couldn’t overlook this lush little rooftop garden which mimics the lush landscape that surrounds the house.
Huge windows, glass doors, and sliding screens help the interiors of the house to melt together fantastically with the lush exteriors: just see how a decadent amount of natural light pours inside, lighting up the contemporary furniture- and décor pieces.
Like the outside façade, neutral is the name of the colour game, with creams and beiges taking stylish control of the colour scheme.
From this angle, we can catch a glimpse of the aforementioned courtyard, seen through those generous windows. Notice how the structure beautifully frames it, hugging it from three sides and helping it to become one of the main focal points of the house.
So, whether you’re chilling in the living room or dining in style at the dining table, you have a superb view of that lush and natural courtyard.
The house presents a very intricate layout, which means we simply had to include a top view to see what the structure looks like when seen from above. It is like looking at contemporary building blocks stacked and scattered, due to the flat roof and the linear style of the different volumes.
Notice the giant dam in the background, providing pristine views (as well as a soothing backdrop) for the owners who will be fortunate enough to call this design “home”.
We are not surprised that a house of this size and style presents an entertainment spot. Seen here in the back, the rear porch presents an al fresco dining spot (complete with Scandinavian-style table and chairs), overlooking a modern little fire pit, as well as an outstretched lawn.
Notice how the linear design of the house contrasts with the lush and natural look of the lawn and garden features, like the trees and shrubs seen in the background.
Is your garden all that it can be? Take a look at these: Stunning garden ideas for cutting edge homes.